For Breakfast Trace The Conversation Between Rock's Left-Field And Jazz

We’re For Breakfast, a band from London. We’ve just released our second EP 'Trapped In The Big Room', which is the result of our attempt to wrangle seven people’s different perspectives on post-rock and jazz into a net of psych, post-punk, dream pop and so on. We’re quite proud of it, and the kind folk at Clash have asked us to talk through our perspective on post-rock and jazz and the where, how and why of their intersection.

Let’s get nerdy.

When people talk about post-rock, they’re usually referring to the introspective, grandiose crescendo smiths that have come to define it - Mogwai, Sigur Ros, Godspeed You! Black Emperor et al. These bands exploded the conventions and emotions of rock music into new shapes in a way that’s close to the spirit of jazz innovators, but you’d be hard pressed to call any of them particularly jazzy. These were the bands that we knew the most intimately when some of us first started making music together before we were For Breakfast, and were what originally inspired us - besides Slint, we weren’t that familiar with the origins of post-rock or its wonkier players. It was when Gail joined the band that we started trying some jazz clothing on our dodgy approximation of the genre, and either by coincidence or fate that’s also when we first heard (or really listened) to the band who birthed the term - Bark Psychosis.

- - -

- - -

Their music is still untouchable, a perfectly executed vision of rock deconstructed and distorted into something beautiful and ineffable - and jazz is the prysm for this. Those brushed drums, the horns, the spacious and crystalline production, the structures - it’s essential to their DNA. It could have been a bit disheartening to realise that this idea of marrying post-rock with jazz is actually just returning to where it all began, but there are so many paths this approach can go down - ours is just one more. The project of this EP and our band on the whole is following each other into territory we’re individually less familiar with and learning to get comfortable playing there - a thing we’re still working on - and it seems to us that this approach of ours is the same one that seeded and continues to define the wide landscape of post- and experimental rock.

Bark Psychosis is the best example of this point, but we’re not just fanatics of theirs. Other artists in this vein we draw from, are inspired by or who are just subconsciously imprinted on us include: Tortoise and Do Make Say Think, both of whom carry Bark Psychosis and Talk Talk’s “rock with a jazz problem” syndrome into the second wave of post-rock; Bardo Pond, who meander in blasted and beautiful fields of psychedelia with that faerie flute as a guide; Steely Dan, the original jazz rock dons; King Crimson, because of course.

- - -

- - -

This all mostly focuses on the more rock-leaning aspect of our influences, but in terms of the actual jazz that forms our prysm we try to channel the angularity of Thelonious Monk and Ornette Coleman in our writing, which especially comes across in Omar’s guitar parts. And like Ornette, we like to push and pull our melodies outside of the usual time constraints - we like to think it’s on purpose, but if we’re honest it’s more a natural byproduct of our chaos. We have an openness to alternative instrumentation which perhaps resides more typically in the jazz realm. It took us a good couple of years to figure out how to incorporate and arrange for quieter instruments like the flute and saxophone while still retaining that blow-your-head-off volume that comes from the guitars. On our first EP we had the audacity to cover a jazz standard, Nardis, and we’d like to do more - look out for our standards album ‘What’s Cookin’?’.

- - -

- - -

We’re slowly working on introducing improvisation in our playing, which is the soul of jazz, and we can’t really describe ourselves as jazz without this element. Our newest song, as yet unreleased, has a bit more interplay between the parts, and we’re working it more into our live performance as well. Some jazz that informs us: Ornette Coleman, an inimitable sonic adventurer who changed the course of music with a plastic sax; Rafiq Bhatia, who deconstructs and distorts standard jazz repertoire through his own screwy electronica lense; Bill Frisell, who builds worlds out of six strings and an enviable array of guitar pedals; the Cowboy Bebop soundtrack, because what’s more thrilling than space-jazz-noir dogfights?

- - -

- - -

There are plenty of contemporary artists we love who we see as doing something similar to us, or at least sharing an approach of weaving jazz, post-rock, ambient, post-punk etc. through each other. It’s certainly not what you’d call a “scene”, as we only know some of them as people, they’re from all over the world, and at least one of these bands is dead, but here goes: our friends leather.head, who when we first saw them caused us a real Spider-Man-pointing-at-Spider-Man.jpg moment; Cahill/Costello, who cast a rhythmic anchor in an ambient sea; teke:teke, who groove with ecstatic theatricality; Young Jesus, who are an alternate universe where Christie Front Drive were really into Sun Ra; Monobody and Clever Girl, who make the questionable distinction between math rock and jazz particularly pointless to define; caroline, who are a folk story dreamt in a midwestern American bedroom; and of course Black Country, New Road, who have set the intimidatingly high bar for all overly large bands who wield angst and a saxophone.

All of this “remember some guys” listicle feeds into our writing and recording, so if you can draw lines between any of the above dots and make a shape you find interesting, check us out. We’ll be celebrating the release of 'Trapped In The Big Room' on June 1st at the Waiting Room in London, with leather.head and nomorewillroam buoying us up - we’d love to see you there.

- - -

- - -

'Trapped In The Big Room' EP is out now.

For Breakfast will be playing Waiting Room, London on June 1st.

- - -