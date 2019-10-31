Flowdan On His Lyrical Inspirations

Flowdan cut his teeth even before grime had a name, working on rigs and playing radio sets on pirates across London.

Remaining at the forefront, his heavyweight new EP 'The Red Pill' is out now on Tru Thoughts, and it's a seismic return.

A project that carries his industrial-level swagger while introducing fresh elements, it pairs Flowdan with some incredible production talent.

Clash sat down with Flowdan to discuss his lyrical inspirations.

- - -

Chronic Law



In my opinion Chronic is the most current melodic lyricist and bar-deliverer coming out of Jamaica right now.

- - -

Masicka



He's coming into his own at the moment, he's still relatively new, only been around for 4-5 years. I rate his consistency and the level of professionalism in his delivery.

- - -

Aidonia



Veteran. He is where I would imagine someone like Masicka would be in the next five-six years but because of his consistency he's someone that has to stay in the playlist. He's the only person who comes close to Vybz Kartel in lyricism and songmanship.

- - -

Sho Madjozi



I could mute the track and put her on a grime beat - she's a breath of fresh air coming out of South Africa. The African scene is killing it at the moment but she stands out, this is a definite ear catcher track.

- - -

Tekno



For me I'm just still learning about this whole scene, and he's my most recent discovery amongst the usual Burna Boy, WizKid etc. I think he has the full package, song, bars, dancing and charisma for the gyal dem.

Honorary mention: Vybz Kartel

- - -

Flowdan's 'The Red Pill' EP is out now on Tru Thoughts.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.