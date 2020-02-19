Five Things You Need To Know About Kris Yute

Kris Yute is a name to remember.

Blowing up last year with a series of vital releases, 2020 opened with the Jamaican born New Yorker quitting his restaurant job.

With Caribbean heritage music was always going to be in his blood, inspiring both his sound and his artist name.

New single 'Bando' is out now, and it's blowing up - it's clear Kris Yute is able to tap into a truly special area.

We've done some digging, and uncover five things you really need to know about Kris Yute.

- - -

- - -

1. A dexterous musician, Kris Yute can turn his hand to most things. There's one instrument he can't do without, though: Kris has to play and use guitar in all his tracks... this is super important to him, and vital to the creative process.

2. Kris is good friends with Penn Badgley of Netflix’s You / Gossip Girl. In fact, eagle-eyed social media watchers may have already spotted this - his track 'I Did It' went viral off of the back of their video together, blowing up on TikTok last year.

3. Kris Yute is open to collaboration. The New Yorker is currently working with Walshy Fire (Major Lazer) and Dre Day (Koffee) on music inspired by his travels to the UK, back to his home land Jamaica, and beyond.

4. Now here's something: Kris is fascinated by quantum physics, something he's explored extensively online. Indeed, he's a self-confessed Wikipedia addict!

5. Surprisingly for someone who seems to be so right for these times, Kris is really bad at listening to new music. He's also bad at memorising song lyrics… something he’s working on during lockdown!

- - -

- - -

