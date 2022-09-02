Five Key Takeaways From BRIT Awards 2022

So that was the BRITs.

After 2021's semi lockdown experience, the O2 Arena was packed to the rafters for the glitzy ceremony, a sign that the world might - just might - be ready to return to normality.

Mo Gilligan made his debut as host, while performances ranged from Little Simz and Dave though to Adele, while winners included Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa, Sam Fender, Becky Hill, and Holly Humberstone.

The Clash team were inside the arena - here are five key takeaways.

The winner is… Adele. Again.

Yes, she is our homegrown Queen, yes, ‘30’ was infinitely better than the middling ‘25’. One BRIT award for an artist who has more than her fair share would have sufficed but as per usual programming, Adele prevailed as the winner of three of the four categories she was nominated in and the opportunity to reward more innovative works or indeed incentivise the talents of less popular artists was missed.

Across the spectrum of most categories, creative risk was trumped by tradition and mainstream excess, the same foregone conclusion with the same crop of winners winning their fifth or sixth BRIT award. Basically, when Adele next returns with ‘35’ and you find yourself contesting the BRITs alongside her, just be happy you’ve been nominated.

(Shahzaib Hussain)

Little Simz is a national treasure.

Sure, she isn’t a ‘new’ artist but Little Simz’ triumph in the freshly minted Best New Artist category couldn’t fail to put a smile on your face. Providing us with a decade’s worth of challenging, inspiring music, Simz has perpetually focussed on the art, finessing her craft down to lazer-sharp accuracy.

Last year’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ was a staggering achievement, pushing Little Simz to a higher level. Taking her mother onstage with her to collect the award became one of the evening’s defining moments – “Look what you done mum!” – and couldn’t fail to melt the most frozen of hearts. An artist to cherish.

(Robin Murray)

Mo Gilligan’s debut as host was assured.

Jack Whitehall’s stint as BRIT Awards host ended last year, with the comedian essentially only agreeing to an extra year to help the ceremony through the stickiness of pandemic life. Stepping back to pursue other projects, replacement Mo Gilligan enjoyed an assured evening during his debut as host.

A bubbly, effervescent, and continually enthusiastic figure – some would say he SHOUTS TOO MUCH, but that’s perhaps churlish – Mo Gilligan was essentially on home turf, having spearheaded the Black British Takeover at the O2 Arena during December.

From the opening montage to his fan-boy adoration of Adele, it was an evening to remember for Mo Gilligan – even if he had to apologise for swearing, after getting “carried away”.

Pop and R&B are not the same.

The conjoining of these two disparate genres as a singular entity is a big problem. Flat-out erasing the presence and proliferation of British R&B in the midst of a glowing Renaissance affirms the idea that a fluid genre forged by black artists isn’t worthy of acknowledgment.

The BRITs have a murky reputation when ascribing artists to a particular genre of music, so they lump them together for the sake of brevity. All of the five nominees in this year's category integrate mostly pop tropes in their music; none of the nominees represent the best of independent British R&B. In the end Dua Lipa prevailed and why not, she reminded us what era-defining pop could look like. But R&B can be popular, it can be commercially viable and it’s time the BRITS recognised it as an equal.

(Shahzaib Hussain)

Everyone is getting engaged.

Seriously. It’s like cuffing season has come early.

Mo Gilligan pointed out a large rock on Maya Jama’s finger, following weeks of speculation surrounding her relationship with Ben Simmons – the American athlete seemingly popped the question to Maya Jama over the festive season.

Then Adele’s finger glistened in the spotlight. Seated for ‘I Drink Wine’ the lights onstage clearly illuminated something on her ring finger, a heavy duty diamond number that looked exceptionally regal.

Currently in a relationship with Rich Paul, the ring has fuelled fan theories that the star – whose album ‘30’ deals with her previous divorce – is ready to settle down once more.

