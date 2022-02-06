Finding Affirmation: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Interviewed

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are truly conquering heroes of the indie rock audience, captivating listeners with an energetic serenity both live and on record, track after track. Having released their third album 'Endless Rooms' at the start of May, the band have embarked on a packed tour, spanning dates in Europe and North America, many of which were postponed during the pandemic.

We caught the band in Oxford towards the beginning of their tour to discuss the new album, the difficult waiting game over the past two years, and the affirmation the band now take from the entire experience.

It must be great to be back on the road, how long was the break from touring during the pandemic?

Tom: Pretty much two years, we had about two to three random shows in 2020 and 2021 when we briefly came out of lockdowns, I think we had one of the longest lockdowns in the world in Melbourne. But only earlier this year did we get to play some proper shows in Australia. Feels like it's back to normal being in a big room filled with people.

What's people's reception been like after such a long time?

Fran: We had the first proper show back in Australia a few months ago, we finally launched our second album and did the shows for it. We were playing in Brisbane and looking out in the crowd you could see people's faces were just beaming, and you could feel the energy of that.

It’s been around two years since 'Sideways To New Italy' came out, around the start of the pandemic right?

Fran: Yeah the album came out June 2020. We honestly didn’t launch that album or play most of those songs live until March 2022.

Was it good to finally play those songs, or are they more of a reflection of where the band was at two years ago?

Fran: I feel like we haven’t been thinking about those songs very much because we were working on the new album, but then when we were playing them you could see the crowd responding to them and that was a special thing. It was like ‘ah they’re not just forgotten songs that we’d forgotten about and that nobody ever really heard, they’re still resonating with people’, which is weird cause we haven’t really been thinking about those songs and focussing on the new album.

‘Endless Rooms’ has been out for a few weeks, how are you feeling to have the new album out?

Tom: Yeah it feels great, it’s great to put it out and go and play the songs pretty much straight away to people. With a song you put out a couple weeks ago it’s always a nice thing to look at people mouthing the words, like immediate gratification. It’s really nice to have something with that immediacy.

Fran: And it’s good for us as well because our songs really actually take shape once we’ve been playing them live a bit. The songs live in this little laboratory until you start playing them live, and then they start to come to life, and that’s what’s happening now with this new album, we’re starting to get to know the songs and what their role is. It’s a weird thing, you just don’t know that until you start playing them, the character of the songs and where they fit in the set. It’s fun to get to know them.

As a band with such a live sound on-record, it’s interesting that these songs come into their own in a live setting.

Fran: And it’s weird, most bands spend most of their life building up to their first album, so you have a chance to play the songs live and try them out, and then they find their nature, and then you record them. Whereas all subsequent albums live in a laboratory until you release it, and then you actually get to do that back-and-forth thing, and the songs start to find their feet after you’ve recorded them. So that’s what’s happening now.

So you made the album together on-location at the ‘lake house’, was that through your family, Tom?

Tom: Yeah through my Mum’s side. My Uncle and Aunt own the house now but it was built back in the late 70s by my grandpa, uncles and aunties, and Mum and Dad, it was a nice family thing basically. It’s out in the country, in the middle of nowhere a couple hours north of Melbourne, on this big basin, this lake. It’s a beautiful, big ol’ mudbrick house that we’d always go to with the band to just get away, and play songs and write. It’s just a nice place to go and hang, it’s very idyllic, very country life, you build a fire at night and all cook together. It’s a nice way to do it.

Have you gone many times as a band before?

Tom: Yeah we’d always gone up there to write and stuff, but this time we went up there once the lockdowns lifted to play some demos that we had. And it worked so well that we were like ‘ah this place sounds awesome, so why don’t we just record the thing here?’ So it was a nice way of doing it. Sometimes in the studio it can be a bit lifeless, so the vibe there really permeated the whole record.

Do you think that was an essential thing to happen, given the covid circumstances in which the album was made?

Fran: I think so. During the pandemic and releasing the album so much of what we were doing was a lot of emails basically. We weren’t playing instruments much, we weren’t touring. Band stuff was just admin and shit. And then getting to do that, and coming out of lockdown, was like reclaiming and refinding the love of what it was that we were doing; what this whole thing was about. Just going there and spending two weeks in the beautiful countryside, just making songs, was a really important thing for all of us, to just be like ‘yeah, we love this, this is a really nice thing’, and I think that you can hear that. I feel like it permeates the whole album, like it’s a return for us. We’ve talked about it as being like a self-titled album; this sort of affirmation of what the band is. It just happens to have a name.

Has playing, recording and mixing in that space aided this affirmation, and impacted the sound of the album?

Fran: Yeah, our headspace certainly. And in terms of the physical place where we recorded it, the house definitely shaped the sound of the album. We had the amps upstairs in the top mezzanine, and mics all around the room in the mezzanine, so big roomy guitar sounds. And because there were no guitar amps getting in the way downstairs, all you could hear downstairs was the drums, so you could set up room mics quite a way away from the drum kit, and you didn’t have any worry about stuff getting in the way, so you could have big roomy drum sounds as well. So the whole album sounds bigger because we were able to utilise the space.

Anything like the Neil Young ‘barn sound’ on 'Harvest'?

Tom: There’s definitely that Neil Young vibe. Neil Young is like the patron saint of ‘get out to the country’, you know? Back to where the living is easy. Like Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, or a Bringing It All Back Home type-thing. It was definitely country, wholesome vibes. We got the field recorder out and recorded the sounds of the ambience of when it was raining on the tin roof, the crackling fire, the birds, and the creaky house literally is all there on the record.

Using these field recording transitions might allude to a concept tying the album together, do you think of the album like that?

Fran: Probably not a concept album.

Tom: If it has any concept at all it’s just that, like Fran was saying, it’s a return to our roots of making. We started as a kind of bedroom pop project and then we evolved into a live band, but we were always ‘songs first’. All of us as a bunch of songwriters work really well when we’re in a room together with an idea, and just building out the world of each song. I guess we all think of it kind of cinematically; always talking about ‘what colour is the song?’ and stuff like that. So I think ‘Endless Rooms’ could refer to a few things, but it’s basically just a return to us appreciating just playing together, and building these songs from the ground up, and building the world of the songs, but there’s no thematic link apart from that. And having that break from such a weird disruption makes you appreciate again the simple things of getting in a room and making songs together.

Each song definitely has its own distinct identity, do you think that the title ‘Endless Rooms’ relates to that?

Fran: Not the theme song itself, but with the album we were talking about this kind of ‘doll house’ thing, and all different rooms.

Tom: The ‘Endless Rooms’ of the song actually is a bit more tongue in cheek, more of a toss off little joke line. Generally when you’re on tour, you’re basically just walking through a series of rooms trying to find somewhere to lie down, like somewhere comfy. But now we’re on a bus this time, which is our first time on the bus tour, and it’s amazing because you can lie down whenever you want which is a huge luxury. You know 1% of the touring is ‘actual show’, and most of it is lying down, but the shows make it all worth it.

Fran: Yeah I mean we’re only at the start of our tour as well so that bone-ache for a bed hasn’t set it yet. I think we’ve got something like 24 more shows to go so that’ll probably happen.

It definitely looks like a packed schedule! We're coming to the London show...

Tom: In the traditional Australian stomping grounds of Shepherd’s Bush… afterparty at the SheBu Walkabout?

Fran: We should do that!

Some of the new material, particularly the aforementioned title track, features arrangements unique to the Rolling Blackouts catalogue. Has anything influenced this?

Fran: Well I remember when [Tom] first played [Endless Rooms] I was like ‘I just love the song, it’s such a big song’, but we were talking about how it would be nice to treat it a bit differently. You know there’s that really nice Replacements song ‘Swingin’ Party’, and you feel like you’re sitting there in the room with it? That was what we were talking about for 'Endless Rooms'; to try and achieve that. There was a lot of trial and error to get that right because it needed to be airy, but it also needed to have a beat to it; it needed to have this thread to it.

Tom: When we put any kind of drum beat on it, or anything consistent, it sounded cheesy or something, like it didn’t sound right. It needed to be a spectral, floating-in-the-air kind of thing.

Fran: As soon as you start to allude to a beat, particularly if you start using drums, then your brain just can’t help but think ‘ah maybe it would be good if we also had a kick in there, or a snare in there, and if we’re gonna have that then we should probably put a cymbal there’, and it becomes this sliding scale, so it’s a hard thing to start without taking it to its logical conclusion. We just used the stomping on a tambourine in the end.

Do you see yourselves going in the direction of using more varied instrumentation in the future?

Fran: Yeah, we haven’t really talked about it too much. But I would like that, to just sort of fuck with it a bit more. We were able to take away a few boundaries this time around, like using big expansive electric guitar chords. Normally it would be like bass and drums, and acoustic, and then the electrics would more often than not be doing lead lines and stuff, rather than just crunching the chords. But we changed that a little bit on this album. So I feel those things we’ve toyed with, and we’ll try and find other things as well to start to mess with.

The album from what I gather was mostly self-produced?

Tom: We actually had our old friend Matt Duffy guiding it and engineering it. He recorded and produced our first two EPs which were done in a very rudimentary way, like we knocked them off over a weekend, the second one a bit more maybe. But it felt like it was back to our core. We call him our rock and roll priest; he’s kind of an all-rounder muso and engineer, and producer, he’s been with us from the start, very laid back/hands-off.

And this being our third album, we’ve really picked up a lot of tricks ourselves, and gotten a lot more confident in what we wanted the thing to sound like, so a lot of it was us going ‘oh yeah we know what we want this to sound like’ and Matt advised and helped us bring that to life. He definitely co-produced it, but he helped us put our ideas into reality.

We’ve worked with big producers, Burke Reid on the last one. He’s an amazing Australian producer who’s worked with Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, The Drones, lots of great Australian artists, and he was an absolute pro. We picked up a lot from him; he kind of pushed us to be less lazy, like ‘make the songs work harder’. He definitely cracked the whip, and we learned a lot from him so now we have the tricks to do that ourselves. And Joe White, our other guitarist and singer, did a lot of recording himself. He’s kind of like our little in-house engineer as well.

In a post-COVID music environment, do you see more residential-style recording and self-production becoming more of a staple?

Fran: I think it depends on what you wanna do and what you wanna make. But for us I feel, like we were saying before, we realised what we loved about the band in the time away from it, and that’s something we’ll return to again.

Tom: And the technology has gotten so good now that pretty much all of us when we were all separated got our rudimentary setups at home, just so we could do demos and stuff. And there’s so many bedroom producers now, it’s not that hard, even for a complete tech-illiterate like me, to press record and sort out a mic. It’s like the remote working thing; remote recording is probably gonna be more of a thing, and if you can record in a beautiful house in the country then great.

So your tour has kicked off in the UK, is there anywhere you’re particularly excited to play?

Fran: Definitely Shepherd’s Bush, but also Manchester. We haven’t been there for ages actually, I think it was one of our first shows we ever played in the UK. We played O2 Ritz, which is where we’re gonna be playing this time, with Parquet Courts and Beach Fossils, and a few other great bands. Then we came back and we played the Gorilla across the road in 2018, and we were saying the other day it was like it was Singapore in there, so hot and humid. Then we came back in October 2018, and that time I’d lost my voice and couldn’t sing, so Joe and Tom learnt all of my lyrics and vocal, and I played but I was just sort of standing there as a mute for the whole show. But since late 2018 we haven’t been there, we have been back to the UK but we didn’t play in Manchester, so it’s getting on three and a half years since we played there. Tom: Yeah it was literally our first show and we were pretty unknown.

We just got on and they were so receptive from the start, so it’s kind of nice circularity to go back to that venue and play it for ourselves. Yeah, we love The North. Fran: I’m such a big Stone Roses fan so just to be back making music in that city is exciting. So that’s one of the other big ones. Overall just playing consistently, cause we haven’t done it for so long, I’m really looking forward to it. Even though looking at our Master Tour it’s like ‘show, show, show, show, show’ I’m excited about it. As I say, to bring these new songs to life and to get to know them in the live setting is exciting.

Will this be your biggest tour outside of Australia?

Fran: I think it’s our biggest tour.

Tom: I’d say so, biggest single tour. In 2018 when the first album was out we kind of did that non-stop, and that was I think why the bodies were breaking down by the end, because we came back to the UK and Europe twice, and by the end everyone was just dropping off and getting sick from exhaustion.

I feel like we’re hitting almost every town in the UK, and there’s something nice about that, bouncing around in the bus and just hitting everywhere. The distances are not that far, and there’s so many great music towns, and two or three hours for us, coming from Australia, is a piece of piss. Like Fran says it’s nice to do that every night, just road dog!

Catch Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever at Shepherds Bush Empire, London on June 2nd. And perhaps the Walkabout immediately afterwards, who knows?

Words: Kieran Macdonald-Brown

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

