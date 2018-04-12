Feelings Pick Out Some Hot Traxx For Cold Xmas Nights

Promotion team Feelings have built a reputation for hosting some of the capital's hottest parties.

Warming up London crowds with exceptional bills, the team at Feelings have crossed paths with dance music royalty, while also maintaining a commitment to supporting new talent.

Curating stages at the likes of Farr, Horizon, KALA and SuncéBeat, Feelings are set to end 2018 with an almighty bang, with another festive cracker.

Feelings Xmas Rave takes place on December 14th at London's FOLD venue, and the stellar line up contains sets from David Vunk, Elena Colombi, and iona.

We invited Feelings to pick out some red hot tracks for these cold Christmas nights - here's what they yanked out of their record bag...

Alisha - 'All Night Passion'



As heard in that much talked about Boiler Room set from the headliner of our upcoming Feelings Xmas Rave. All night passion, what else gonna heat ya up?

Egyptian Lover - 'I Need A Freak'



A cover but I love Egypt. Rumour has it the candles lit in bedrooms by lovers to this particular track are responsible for 69% of global warming.

Was (Not Was) - 'I Feel Better Than James Brown'



You've all seen that James Brown video? So if feeling better than James Brown means being anything like that, then fans will be needed.

David Vunk - 'Las Lagrimas de la Novia'



Raw AF machine sounds from the man himself David Vunk to get the temperature raised.

Kasra V - 'Fantasy'



The first track from the first release on our Feelings Worldwide record label. Jungle sound effects and tribal vibes taking any cold warehouse to a hot climate. Still going strong over two years since it's release.

Mr. Lee - 'Pump Up London'



One of my favourite classic acid tracks. Don't play in a petrol station the flames will blow the place.

Dat Oven - 'Icy Lake'



Dat Oven - get it!?!? Eerie tribal house with tinges of grime re-earthed by Fade To Mind / Night Slugs crew after watching vintage Kevin Aviance and Junior Vasquez party clips.

Jeff Mills - The Bells Xmas Edit



'Tis the season after all, so here's a some coal for the fireplace.

Feelings Xmas Rave takes place on December 14th at London's FOLD venue - TICKETS.

