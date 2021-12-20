Fast And Loose: On The Road With Motörhead

There had never been a band like Motörhead before - and there's never been a band like them since.

The group's heavy rock stance matched almighty riffs to Lemmy's unholy howl, resulting a potent elixir that scorched its way down to your stomach.

Motörhead's original 'three amigos' line up - Lemmy Kilmister, Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor, and 'Fast' Eddie Clarke - blazed a trail for others to follow, leaving carnage in their wake.

Recording six fantastic albums, this formation of the group could be Motörhead at their most definitive - fast, loud, and unrelenting rock 'n' roll that taps into your primal urges.

Graham Mitchell was Motörhead’s tour manager in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, tasked with somehow getting the debauched trio from show to show.

In his own words, Mitchell was "their babysitter, their procurer of women, their procurer of drugs, procurer of everything..."

Fortunately, he was also a keen photographer, amassing a personal archive of shots that peer through the mythology to reveal Motörhead in all their rough hewn glory.

Incoming book Fast & Loose: Snapshots from the Graham Mitchell Archive, 1977-1982 collects nearly 100 of these highly personal snapshots, including many that have never been published before.

“I somehow knew how important it all was,” he says. “I knew I needed to capture at least some of those moments. I’d see the band to the stage and then immediately go out into the house, jostle with the punters, and get what I could.”

Out on December 30th, this new book offers the definitive word in outlaw rock 'n' roll - check out some snapshots up top.

