FAIR PLAY Want To See Real Change In Live Music

Music is fluid, vast and ever-evolving. It’s continually diverging and morphing - and has done since its emergence. It’s communal and diverse, offering something for everyone and a chance for everyone to be part of it, whether you like it or not. It can’t harm you, in fact it’s proven to boost your mood and quality of life. (The fact that we’re even hosting FAIR PLAY this spring is testament to that.) But why - if this is an apparent Slab City-esque space with no laws, a space where truly anyone can do anything - are there rules? Expectations? Blockades?

Capitalism of course plays a part and similarly to any colossal community, so do politics, opinions, ideals and persuasions. But, the mass market for music has seemingly become increasingly one dimensional and even impenetrable. Independent musicians, without a record label backing or wealthy benefactor, often struggle to meet the mark or make ends meet. Even if they’re then cast amongst a festival line-up, tickets (even for inner-city events) are then priced at upwards of forty pounds, a price point that a high percentage of people, can’t meet.

In recent years, amid nationwide protests across the globe, various companies have used the events to host the likes of a rare media “blackout” and similar, as a means of marketing and positive self-publicity. Record labels, festivals and similar are included in amongst this international network of brands, which has in turn brought forward various age-old questions about systemic racism within the music industry itself.

Elsewhere, part of ogling festival line-ups these days is spotting who is on the billing that doesn’t identify as a white man. See singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers’ viral 2020 tweet about line-up announcements: “omg i love dudes plus dudes with more dudes and side of dudes.” There are whole social media accounts dedicated to denouncing those who skew their line-up towards male-identifying artists. See the likes of @bookmorewomen , @womenallergyclub and similar.

There are fundamental issues, archaic views and often the right message but conveyed with a similar “taste of your own medicine” backdrop e.g. female-only line-ups. Today, in an age of mass conversations about equality, #MeToo, the BLM movement and further, the topic goes deeper than simply slotting the odd artist from a minority background and/or a DIY musician in amongst your line-up and sitting back to think you’ve done a great job.

These problems aren’t solved through tokenistic offerings or argumentative slating of each other’s processes. Solving this problem means changing the entire landscape and the habits that come along with it. Shifting the core. On a grassroots level, we’re trying to be part of that change and open up this conversation. FAIR PLAY came about as an organic response to our surroundings. We’ve aimed to offer a fair playing field, an equal opportunity for all and a communal, collaborative event, featuring a diverse line-up that's fair and accessible (inclusive of genre, gender, sexuality, race and beyond) at an affordable price point.

We welcome musicians and artists in all of their multiple forms, including those dubbed as ‘alternative’ and house them under one roof. For 2022, we’re incorporating a line-up including the likes of independent artists: Tony Njoku and Tibyan Mahawah Sanoh; hyper-pop icons BABii, TAAHLIAH, Jessica Winter, CURRENTMOODGIRL and halfs; exciting local DIY musicians such as Algernon Cornelius, Priceless Bodies, YAANG and Another Country $$$$ (amongst others) and plenty more, including nationally developing acts such as deathcrash, Regressive Left, Famous, Home Counties, Robbie & Mona, comfort, The Cool Greenhouse, Nukuluk and more than sixteen additional names, as well as all the aforementioned.

It's often argued that amongst a certain tier of musicians (the higher end), it’s difficult to provide an equal or accessible line-up for any event. But, by way of record labels, festivals, trends and media companies, the industry itself governs its own form. The vast resources and wide influence of the music industry can help to combat a variety of issues and change the future/nature of the beast itself.

Changes involve providing a platform to emerging talent, not abiding to genre-driven patterns, curating line-ups that represent as wide a slice of different communities as possible and offering affordable ticket options. Thus, matching the fundamentally accessible nature of music itself.

Alas, naturally, we must mention the anomaly that has been the global pandemic, which slammed the brakes on the entire events industry and wider. But, it was also an opportunity to change, to reflect and to re-assess. Due to Covid-19, we’ve naturally been unable to put any plans into motion and until now, have ultimately had to cancel our last three dates for the inaugural FAIR PLAY event. But this has only meant we’ve been given more time to grow, to self-reflect and stew our idea – thickening and fleshing out the concept as a whole.

In addition: this year we’re also collaborating with London-based independent record label, untitled (recs) - who count Jerskin Fendrix, ELSAS, Rosie Alena and more on their roster - as part of their fifth anniversary celebrations. As part of this, we’re giving a lot of our acts their first-time slots in Manchester, as part of a wider, stronger line-up to boost their individual presence in the city. Join us for the debut of what is to be an annual event.

- Hannah Tinker, Kalum Winters and Jacob Brailsford

FAIR PLAY takes place on the 2nd of April 2022 across SOUP, Gullivers, The Castle Hotel, AATMA and The Peer Hat. Tickets are available via See and DICE . The full line-up is: Algernon Cornelius, Another Country $$$$, BABii, Big Joanie, Blue Bendy, BOSS, Bull, Callum Easter, comfort, The Cool Greenhouse, CURRENTMOODGIRl, deathcrash, DITZ, Famous, global charming, halfs, Home Counties, Humint, Horsey, Jessica Winter, Meatraffle, Nukuluk, Otis Mensah, Priceless Bodies, Regressive Left, Robbie & Mona, ROSIE ALENA, Sofa King, Slow Knife, TAAHLIAH, Tibyan Mahawah Sanoh, Tony Njoku, Tyler Cryde, Waterbaby and YAANG.

- - -