Everything Will Be Alright In The End: Clash Meets HONNE

The best things in life come in twos. This is how we get partnerships and opposites, knowledge and power, direction and communication. It’s a theory that has been proven over many moons, and HONNE are exploring it in the very best way. They’re even using moons.

The dynamic duo, consisting of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, have released a record of duality. Written and produced to tell two sides to the stories in the songs, 'Love Me / Love Me Not', explores the contrast of everyday relationships.

As their first releases since 2016’s 'Warm On A Cold Night', the boys introduced the new work in double single releases. “They represent the highs and lows that everyone goes through," James starts, the idea came from observation of human interaction today.

“I think with social media these days, people just show the good stuff that’s going on in their lives and it’s easy to forget that everyone has problems and things they’re going through. We wanted this album to show both sides of the story.”

- - -

- - -

Going round in full circle, the first song written ‘Forget Me Not’ is now the album closer. The track grew from the visualisation of the old childhood game of ”s/he loves me, s/he loves me not.” and the lyrics pull off the petals in the same way, suggesting that flowers are no longer enough to make things better during a rocky patch. Each song is stamped with one of two half moons, and the album is sliced in half.

The songs are “all paired together as opposites,” James explains, “Sometimes lyrically, sometimes in terms of the music.” Elaborating with the modern love ballad of ‘Day 1’, he says “it’s a song that celebrates love from a person who’s been with you since the very start, whilst ‘Sometimes’ is about losing someone and regretting not showing your appreciation for that person whilst you had the chance.”

- - -

- - -

In contrast with the bouncing sweetness of it’s partner, ‘Sometimes’ croons with self critique. Away from the mid-day glow of early album tracks, fallen into the second half, it’s cool and robotic ways illuminate in the late night. Yet the classic blues instrumental and cinematic chorus broods, and burns through the darkness to a swollen end that leaves a deathly silence in its absence.

With a ready thought out TED Talk title, James explains that he’d be able to offer up the only thing he knows - “how to produce quirky music in your bedroom with enough little charming bits that people forget that it was produced in your bedroom.”

Firstly, the album starts with a dream to fake a death in order to move to Tokyo and start over a new life. Accompanied by modern jazz keys, the noir track picks up pace with slinking electronics and matter-of-fact R&B / soul vocals. Funk takes over in ‘Me & You’ as guest guitarist, Tom Misch, adds an extra layer of smooth, whilst the brains behind Drake’s hit ‘Passionfruit’, Nana Rogues throws a delicious hook on to ‘I Got You’.

- - -

- - -

“It’s been a big change for us actually, as on the last record we’d been fairly isolated,” James comments on the multiple collaborations on the album, “But all the connections with these artists, producers and instrumentalists came about very organically, either through playing on the same stage at a festival, getting them along to a show or going to theirs, or even chatting on Twitter.”

Single, ‘Feels So Good’ is a wonderful pop duet with Anna of the North which runs classic romanticism through the latest Instagram filter - a standout line being “you always finish my / sentence” completed with the purest of beat drops.

Whilst ‘Location Unknown’ could soundtrack a Disney animation montage with its sugar sweet chorus - “My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again,” and the angelic harmonies with guest vocalist, Georgia. “One instrumentalist we worked with is a jazz pianist called Reuben James. He’s incredible.” James exclaims. “We made three tracks on the album together.”

The young jazz prodigy works his magic on ‘Day One’, ‘I Might’ and ‘Forget Me Not’. “A few years back, Andy was staying in Tokyo for a few months. We’d never met him, but Reuben was into our music and was touring with Sam Smith in Japan. He messaged Andy seeing if he wanted to hang out, so they went to a cafe and Reuben serenaded Andy on the piano there,” James recalls laughing, “Four years later and he’s in a studio with us.”

- - -

- - -

Each song on 'Love Me / Love Me Not' bursts with its own personality, though all are intrinsic to the next. They’re tied together by their hallmark quirk, a different treat in the big bag of pick 'n' mix, that wouldn’t taste just as good without the aftertaste of what has been or fizz of what’s to come.

“It’s probably the same for all artists,” James begins, “but you spend so much time working on a record, you finish it, and before you’ve even released it you’re getting so much fresh inspiration from touring, listening to tons of music, seeing loads of live music, meeting new people and artists every day. And in this time you can learn so much in terms of writing and production. Then you feel proud of the album you’re about to release, but at the same time you know that you’ve grown and you have so much more to offer with the next one.”

“That’s where we were at with this record. We wanted to keep the feeling that HONNE songs give, but we felt that there was more we could do to take the listener on a journey, with a few surprises on the way.”

There’s no denying that ultimately the album is centred around love; the good, the bad and the ugly. “Ultimately, I think romance and relationships are the same as they’ve always been, even though the way people meet might be changing quite dramatically!” as a prime example, James met his girlfriend on dating app, Tinder.

- - -

- - -

HONNE incorporate the new difficulties and challenges that we face in the new dating environment. In ‘Forget Me Not’, they’re creating excuses as to why they don’t want to jump on Facetime. In ‘Sometimes’ they justify being ignored whilst pining for somebody whose phone must be dead. In ‘Shrink’, after Googling for help with their mental health, whilst their friends text them broken heart emojis. They pre-book an appointment for 2020, predicting their anxiety breakdown.

But in ‘Crying Over You’, it’s BEKA who soothes “you’ll find love when you least expect it, it could be any minute,” and the uplifting ballad confirms what we all secretly know. “People need to put their phones down more and be in the real world. Making memories is more important than making Instagram opportunities.” Not describing themselves as particularly religious or spiritual people, the boys both agree that great things can come from being positive human beings. Ultimately it pays to “look for the best in people and be vocal in your appreciation and love for them.”

Andy’s favourite line is “Everything will be alright in the end. And if it’s not alright, it’s not the end.” 'Love Me / Love Me Not' is an album that observes the tendencies and habits that human beings pick up without even realising. Its bittersweet romanticism focuses on the subsequent consequence of losing focus on what’s important in life, and how to balance it out. Sonic soundscapes set the scene for you to tell that person that you love them.

- - -

- - -

'Love Me / Love Me Not' is out now.

Words: Tanyel Gamushan

