Everything Ecstatic: Virginia Wing Interviewed

‘Ecstatic Arrow’ , Virginia Wing’s third full-length, was written as “a means of escape” but is rooted in an often horrible reality, and handles this duality commendably.

For Alice Merida Richards and Sam Pillay, “straddling lines and blurring edges has been one of the things that brings us continuous joy”. Crucially, it’s one of the main reasons the group is so hard to categorise, reconciling at times quite limpid pop with playful experimentalism.

“All the music we love strikes the balance between the serious and the absurd, the experimental and the accessible, humour and out-and-out pomp, and I don’t think we’d be able to create a straight-forward album if we tried”, explains Richards. And since life’s a very nuanced thing indeed, “making music that embodies a singular emotion would feel unnatural”.

As far as means of escape go, holing up in Switzerland, all icy lakes and mountains, is a good one - the album was recorded with long-time collaborator Misha Hering at his family’s home there. It was a “truly wonderful and peaceful time” that “felt like it was a dream”, and the setting lent the songwriting process heightened focus and vigour. With Richards previously lamenting a slightly worrying “track record of not finishing things”, they made sure they stuck to a “unified vision” of ten songs. Unusually, they didn’t end up discarding a bunch of tunes either; ‘Ecstatic Arrow’ sees the pair at their most focussed and self-assured.

Writing ‘Eight Hours Don’t Make A Day’, Richards says, “felt like I was ripping something off because it just became a song so naturally”. Richards and Pilley would often send each other demos, but working closely with Hering and previous collaborations with XAM Duo and Hookworms also animated the process and set off a kind of musical osmosis.

Richards also collaborated with friend R Elizabeth on ‘A Sister’, the one song written after returning from Switzerland, just as the Weinstein scandal was coming to light and allegations of sexual assault were being made against Matt Mondanile. “I wanted to write this song and sing it with my friend as a testament to female friendship, as well as a sort of ode to her, but this painful stuff kept seeping in”, she says.

The record aims to be a respite from all this, the fact that a “self-confessed sexual predator” holds the world’s most powerful position. A recent tour with Hookworms left the pair increasingly irate at the laddish, leery sections of the former’s fanbase and they decided to project ‘END RAPE CULTURE’ on stage behind them .

‘Glorious Idea’ is one of the album’s most incisive explorations of the “stupidity of male entitlement”, debunking the “myth of male genius”. “It’s about how little a man has to do actually do to achieve the same accolades and respect as a woman”, says Richards. “It’s about all those men sitting alone, shitting out albums where they played every instrument and thinking that that makes them akin to Prince or Brian Wilson”. “It’s about the men who don’t even create anything that but somehow believe themselves worthy of critiquing everything, placing themselves alongside great artists and great minds based on nothing but their own self-regard”.

‘Glorious Idea’ is a “big laugh in the face”, a knowing “HAHAHA, I SEE THROUGH YOU!”, she continues. ‘Ecstatic Arrow’ doesn’t shy away from confronting society’s ills, as the duo wanted to imagine “what it would look like if we spoke about them and collectively tried to change”.

This idealism strongly informs a record that acknowledges the difficulty, drudgery and pain of day-to-day life but refuses to luxuriate in it. As someone “predisposed to melancholy”, Richards found this difficult but notes that “all too often, the story of the artistic woman is the story of a doomed and tortured soul, and perpetuating that is not something that interests me”, preferring optimism over despair.

‘Ecstatic Arrow’, then, is also an emphatic call to loosen up a bit, to “go forward faster” and “be released from all of this”.

'Ecstatic Arrow' is out now.

Words: Wilf Skinner

