Eurosonic Noorderslag: The European Talent Exchange Programme (ETEP)

Eurosonic Noorderslag is a stepping stone for hundreds of European artists and bands, taking place in 40 different venue locations throughout the city centre of Groningen from Wednesday until Friday in January every year. With a proven track record for breaking rising acts on the international live music circuit, the showcase event is responsible for igniting the international careers of numerous compelling acts.

As the world became aware, the global pandemic affected the live music sector profoundly. So when it finally made a comeback earlier this year, many international festivals took difficult decisions to either cancel or postpone their events, so instead of confirming this year, they began to look at 2022. This meant that many talented, emerging artists and bands missed out on what would have been fantastic opportunities to play festival slots they had either hoped for or dreamed of delivering.

Clash has picked five notable performers from the extensive 2021 line-up - these acts didn't get chance to perform IRL due to social and travel restrictions but deserve your full attention.

Denise Chaila:

The Zambian-born, Limerick-based Irish rapper is a strong, distinct voice. With authentic lyrics and spoken word the artist has been carving a unique path for art gaining recognition in her home country and further afield. Chaila is the winner of the RTE Choice Music Prize for Irish album of the year for mixtape ‘Go Bravely’. Her performance for ESNS revealed the energy and intelligence of her literary hip-hop brand.

Casper Clausen:

The Danish Efterklang frontman, who resides in Lisbon, decided to go it alone one more time in album terms, and ‘Better Way’ depicts the remarkable result of his ambition. A collection of songs reflecting a rich, explorative journey, Clausen’s blend of Krautrock, prog-rock and Avant-pop offers musical complexity and philosophical interpretations on life. A captivating performer, his ESNS set was curious and inspired, and hopefully it’s an indication of what to expect next year.

Katy J Pearson:

The Swindon-born songwriter is on a vibrant trajectory that shows little sign of arrest. Earlier this year she put out ‘Peace and Offerings’, an EP release that saw the singer experiment gently with the jazz genre in novel ways. A skilful writer of catchy song material, things are beginning to take shape, and Pearson’s craft is gaining momentum on a wide scale.

Joe & the Shitboys:

A punk outfit like no other, the Faroese band identify as bisexual and are not shy of wearing their political hearts on their sleeves, and their compelling and entertaining Eurosonic set was a hot topic. Whether it’s their stance on veganism, homophobia, misogyny, they communicate their views. Their debut ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes (Again)’ is the fruit of their hard work, and it will be intriguing to see what’s next for the unpredictable four-piece.

Jelani Blackman:

An eclectic voice in his field, the Ladbroke Grove-born rap artist continues to make waves, gaining high acclaim in response to live appearances as well as recorded material, with support from some of the biggest DJs in Britain. Following high-profile live sets where he encountered acts like Gorillaz and Wolf Alice, and appearances at festivals like All Points east, Boardmasters, and Sound City, he also played his own headline show in London. His album ‘Unlimited’ came out earlier this year and demonstrates his versatility and ability to do things in exciting ways, showing plenty of innovation in the process.

