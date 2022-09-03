Essential Simplicity: Melody's Echo Chamber Interviewed

The wayward sonic dalliances of Melody's Echo Chamber have resulted in a slim but enchanting catalogue.

A project spearheaded by Melody Prochet, her fantastic psych-pop driven 2012 debut album was followed in 2018 by the excellent 'Bon Voyage', a record that showed a lasting maturity.

But then silence. Relocating to the French Alps, Melody Prochet seemed to put music behind her, settling into family life with her partner and new-born child.

Except - somehow - songs kept calling her. Jotting down idea after idea, a new project came into sight, with the French musician linking up with Reine Fiske (of Swedish rock-band Dungen) and Fredrik Swahn (of indie-rock band The Amazing) to bring it into focus.

New album 'Emotional Eternal' is out on April 29th, and it's typically entrancing, the work of a singular artist who seems able to make psych-pop tropes sound strange and beguiling.

With her new single 'Personal Message' online now, Clash caught up with Melody's Echo Chamber to discuss the impact of motherhood, expanding her horizons, and maintaining minimalism.

You reference becoming a mother a number of times on the record – did having a child change the way you approach art?

Well, it kind of triggered the whole musical spiral, actually. The song ‘Alma’ was the first song to ‘Arise’ since ‘Bon Voyage’. To me, this song is kind of a butterfly. Somehow it feels more like a poem than a song. It arose from the first night I spent away from my daughter, being separated from her after a year of intensity and love.

The time frame was different this time round. I wasn’t in a delirium! Lockdown came, and I could take my time. Which helped, when working as a mother.

A lot of people embraced the slower pace of life during lockdown!

You have no idea… I’m such a slow person! It just never worked out for me in the pace and rhythm of modern society. We actually started this record in February 2020 – we had one week of sessions, and then we broke for months. It was actually nice to digest, and to let the good ideas resonate.

I mean, nothing is a pure stream… there are ups and downs, and sometimes you’re not inspired. But the process this time round, it came from feeling there might not be another record. I dunno, I just enjoyed it! I felt grounded.

There’s an old saying that when you become a parent you see things fresh through the eyes of a child. Did you find that?

Yes! Absolutely, yes. But it’s not only that, I took a step back in this music world, and I could find my sense of equilibrium and harmony. I can see more clearly as a result. It’s child-like wonder, yes. I just think my life decisions took me somewhere peaceful. I think the record reflects that – the sessions were guided by this idea of essential simplicity. It felt like a slow dawning of peace.

That’s a beautiful way of putting it. It’s a very fresh-sounding record, are you guided by melody during the studio process?

I can be. With ‘Looking Backwards’ for example… it’s kind of a funny story. The producer had made this demo, of this idea, and he sent to me. I just never got it! And when we got to the studio, he started playing this song… and I was like, wow, what is it? And he said, are you kidding me? I sent it to you and you never replied! Haha! But for the lyrics, I saw this guy playing with the reflections of his watch on the wall, and I thought it was cool… so I used that image.

Reine Fiske helped produce the record, and you worked on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Yes, it was so fun! But first we had weeks sending files to each other, him from Sweden and me in the Alps. I was literally there in the Alps trying to get enough Wi-Fi to download a .WAV! But we got there.

It just started with a few demos, then we sent more and more ideas to each other. Some songs we kept, others we edited… it was very organic.

What is it about Reine that makes him such an apt collaborator for this album?

Oh, his incredible record collection! But not only his taste in music, but what’s inside of him. He knows a lot about music, and we’re sensitive to the same kind of music and sensibility. He brings different elements – he plays Turkish instruments as if he was born there, instead of Sweden! And he’s very, very passionate. But then we also had Fredrik Swahn, who is great… he’s such an optimistic person.

It's quite a groove-based record…

Rhythm is so important. In the studio, it’s all about the moment, and that sense of catharsis. But for us, rhythm is very important. I want people to dance, and lock into the bass and drums. It really colours the record.

It remains a minimalist record, but it’s packed with curious sonic details. How did you strike a balance between the two?

That’s a good question. I actually being 19, and I went to architecture school. I had a design teacher, and he asked us to make a chair. He came to mine, and started pulling bits away – he said, you can keep pulling pieces away until it’s not a chair any ore. And that stuck with me! It’s a real influence in my ideas.

With this album… I was just having such a great time, putting my ideas down, in a kind of creative delirium. I wanted to really get to the essence of the emotions I was experiencing. Instruments like the strings, the keys… they all felt like a portal to another world. I love all kinds of composing, but you can’t control anything.

Did you have a clear mindset of what you wanted to achieve in the studio?

Probably… but I feel like I was so concentrated, it become a kind of auto-hypnosis, y’know? It’s funny, listening back to those takes, we could hear me counting down in French, like I was getting into the right mind to deal with all the emotional outbursts I live with all the time.

Do you believe music can put us in different mindsets?

You know, it’s strange. When I finished my last record, I didn’t listen to music at all. I sat in silence… for years, actually. But my partner meditates, and listens to ambient music on different frequencies. So I suppose I absorbed that!

I think for a song to work, the artist has to create a space for the listener. And that’s hard to do. I’m always trying to do that, really, I’m trying to get to the silence.

'Emotional Eternal' is out on April 29th.

Words: Robin Murray

Photo Credit: Diane Sagnier