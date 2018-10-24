Esa Picks Out The Best Tunes To Kick Off A DJ Set

South London's Phonox has developed a reputation for thinking outside the box.

Whether that's its hand-picked line ups or those Sunday daytime sessions, the club has rapidly established itself as a vital force in London's underground culture.

South African selector Esa is the perfect fit for their music-centric ethos, with his mighty deep sets stretching from rare cuts through to classic sounds.

Settling into his role as Saturday night resident at Phonox, Esa has quickly charmed the crowds with his nuanced mixes and vibey dancefloor heaters.

Here, Esa picks out a few tracks that are perfect to open a set with - of course, the best way to appreciate that is to come down to Phonox in person...

- - -

Round Two - 'New Day' ft. Andy Caine (Club Vocal Mix)



At the third night of my residency at Phonox, after playing more percussive driven tracks, this was a lovely transition from more high energy grooves, to some deeper vibes, which I felt resonated with the crowd. From there on I kept it deeper, gradually teasing them with bursts of energy, until I brought it back completely.

I remember hearing this track at the Sub Club around 2007 to one of Harri’s sets which open my mind to a whole new world of artist and records influenced by the classic New York house sounds and into early dub techno from Germany in the 90’s.

- - -

William De Vaughn - 'Be Thankful For What You Got'



On the second night of my residency, around 11:30pm, I approached it with a smoother, slower tempo. When I played this classic track, it brought the crowd immediately to the dance floor, which set the tone for the night nicely. From here on I felt more confident in sharing more soulful grooves gradually build the night in this vein.

Another recorded discovered whilst living in Glasgow, since this city sounds was influenced by black America soul music, most DJ’s I met in the city always introduced me to new sounds whether it was old and more current music.

- - -

Letta Mbulu - 'Down By The River'



Maintaining the down tempo, I always like to share music from my homeland. This track is a perfect example of South African music, that’s not your typical high-energy guitar and percussive track, instead it’s another black American soul music influence. This one in particular, Letta Mbulu’s husband and producer Caiphus Semenya taking inspiration from Quincy Jones.

I remember picking up this original record in Tanzania at a music and sports shop for 50p which at the time it was going for £1000 (yes that’s crazy) but Be With records done a wonderful job on the reissue which allowed this record to reach a broader audience.

- - -

Esa & Narchbeats - 'Blast' ft. Pendo Zawose



This song is self explanatory, but a good friend of mine recently share an experience she had listening to this song - “The sawtooth waves embracing each other into a frantic frenzy took me away to another dimension, another world where I was in the middle of the Amazon jungle, chased by other worldly creatures. The strong lasting bass, coming through giving me energy as I kept running through this jungle, with the alluring vocals of Pendo Zawose cutting through hypnotising me and pulling me into the unknown, a full transcendence of escapism and illusion.”

I often tell this story of this moment in time which I still find hard to describe where Pendo Zawose completely took me to another dimension and brought me back within five minutes. A moment that will never be recreated but this song will live on to tell that tale.

- - -

Mim Suleiman - 'Ubinafsi'



The perfect transitional track to follow on from Blast, Mim Suleiman alongside Binisa Bonner showcasing hypnotic vocals, heavy bass and catchy percussive work by Maurice Fulton on production. Mim explains Ubinafsi, as something personal, how you feel, coming from your soul, who you are and how you express yourself.

This complex, upbeat, full of energy track is a true reflection of my dear friend Mim Suleiman, an unique artist and a true character who always brings good energy, vibe and laughter.

- - -

Esa hits Phonox on Saturday (October 27th) for the Hallowe'en special.

