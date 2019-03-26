EFG London Jazz Festival 2019: Joe Armon-Jones' Essential Selections

London's much-mythologised jazz resurgence is busy making global headlines, with each day seeming to bring a fresh landmark.

On the ground, though, there's just a bunch of kids making music, trying to get their creativity heard by as big an audience as possible.

The latest instalment of EFG London Jazz Festival couldn't have come at a better time, uniting homegrown talent from across the jazz spectrum with internationally renowned artists.

Opening tonight - November 15th - it spans the capital, and the line up is positively exploding with seismic artists.

Ezra Collective keys player Joe Armon-Jones is also a band leader in his own right, as well as a prolific collaborator.

Here, he picks out a few essential shows from the EFG Jazz Festival 2019 calendar...

- - -

Gary Bartz - Royal Festival Hall (November 16th)



This gig will be incredible: Maisha alone are a force to be reckoned with, Gary Bartz is a true legend, plus Zara and Dwight on top of that will make for an awesome night.

- - -

Tomorrow’s Warriors / Bustin Outacube / Nihilism - Pizza Express Soho (November 15th)



Nihilism are a wicked band. I’ve had the good fortune to work with Deji in my own band and know that he is a powerful saxophonist. Benji on drums as well you gonna have a very good time indeed.

- - -

Chiminyo - The Grace (November 15th)



You will have never seen anything like this in your life I’m being fully honest, Tim has put so much time and effort into creating a unique sound , it’s actually mind blowing to watch.

- - -

Fatback Band - Jazz Cafe (November 15th)



What do I need to say. These lot are legends and everybody needs funk in their life.

- - -

Peter Edwards Trio - Poplar Union (November 16th)



Peter is an incredible musician, lovely person and a great educator, I learnt a lot watching him play growing up and was very inspired by his approach to writing and playing. Not to be missed.

- - -

EFG London Jazz Festival runs between November 15th - 24th - full ticket details.

Photo Credit: Denisha Anderson

