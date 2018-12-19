Drillminister's Alternative Christmas Speech

It's been a strange year for underground culture in this country.

Stormzy broke yet another glass ceiling, winning two BRIT Awards while using his platform to shout out those suffering in the aftermath of Grenfell.

But in amongst the headlines something more worrying was happening, with the Met Police working alongside YouTube to remove videos uploaded by drill artists.

It was a horrifying spectacle, with the authorities closing down a means of expression for some of society's most marginalised people.

Drillminister tackled this head-on in a number of televised interviews recently, and his words resonated far outwith the tight-knit communities that drill is defined by.

Here, Drillminister reflects on 2018 in an Alternative Christmas Speech written for Clash.

At this time of year people are desperate, the benefit offices are closing up shop, pay day loan companies are maxed out, and when you throw in the cold weather and rising gas and electric prices then this period aint so ‘festive’ for people at the bottom run of society. But the Tories say that austerity is over right? Well, this year like the ones before we’ve seen our government show a total disregard for the average person, as funding cuts have caused the NHS, schools and other public services fall to their knees.

Like for instance, there’s no thought for a nine year old's mother, who’s already emotionally stressed by not being able to feed her children this Christmas, having to rely on food banks to get her through the next two weeks. This kinda shit is happening in towns and cities all over in the country! But hey-ho, as the Queen says; few sights evoke more feelings of cheer and goodwill than the twinkling lights of a Christmas tree - anywhere but in the depraved parts of Britain she means!

Social injustice raged on this year (no surprise there!) - still no justice for the grieving families of Grenfell. Testimonies yes, but no real justice or even new housing for many of the victims. It’s as though the government expects it to fix itself? I wonder if the Queen will talk about this and the blatant racist shame that was the Windrush ‘scandal’ in her speech this year?

People who had paid taxes all their lives, bought houses and contributed to the economy of Britain for over 50 years were being denied visas like second rate citizens, then denied pensions and shipped to countries they had not seen in over 50 years! How was this allowed and legally sanctioned by our very own government? It makes you wonder what else they’re capable of in the future, right?

And let’s talk about that bunch of squabbling children we have in government - the level of distrust and alienation that young people have with them must be at an all time high. And for good reason! Instead of admitting their cuts have damaged society, they chose to call out young people who make music from the streets, who are out there trying to change their lives through expression and music.

Targeting and banning drill is not the answer – they need to help young males get out of the trap their societal mistakes have placed them in, not make things harder for them to express themselves. Drill music is purely us voicing and communicating our stories, good or bad. As an art form, it’s also a reaction to the environment we grew up in; you can blatantly hear that it bears the frustrations and scars of not being heard by the mainstream.

This government has made the British public believe that we (the drillers) are a dirty stain on society and that our voices should be silenced. They’re even ensuring that some of the mandem be criminalised in the process to ensure maximum damage. This technique further alienates not only the youth from feeling they are involved but it also further perpetuates my feelings that equality and democracy are a myth in modern Britain.

Well they never banked on me, young drilly aka Drillminister - a driller with a passion for 'Political Drillin'...

Then we end the year with the shit-storm that is Brexit. A word overused by our government and the media as this sort of buzzword to sound politically savvy but came with no explanation of the positives or the negatives of either outcome. In truth what our government and our elected officials are failing to say is sorry guys we messed up can you give us time to rectify this? But instead we are reminded of how split a nation we are, how confused we are and how life will be increasingly difficult once we have removed ourselves officially.

But what does it all really mean? That’s the question we want answered, and how on earth did we vote for something that now the rules have changed for? I feel they’ve put political gain and point scoring against the opposition as a valid reason to hold all of our futures at ransom.

What we all need right now is some hope, because right now I’m beginning to feel emotionally drained by the thought of a what 2019 might have in store.

Drillminister's debut mixtape ‘House Of Skengs’ will arrive in 2019.

