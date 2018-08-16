Dizzy's Guide To The Canadian Underground

Canada is one of the music world's true powerhouses.

Everyone from Broken Social Scene to Justin Bieber calls the Northern nation home, and it's underground has rarely been so strong.

Rising four-piece Dizzy laid down their new album 'Baby Teeth' in Montreal, plugging in to the city's incredible music community.

Making their debut UK appearance back in May, the band's stellar live show and crisp songwriting caused a real buzz, and there's heightened expectation around the new album.

With fans beginning to get their ears around 'Baby Teeth' Dizzy took time out to present a personal guide to the Canadian underground...

River Tiber - 'Acid Test'



River Tiber is just an amazing producer and has worked with the likes of Frank Dukes and Drake.

Charlotte Day Wilson - 'Funeral'



We love this lady. A sultry emotional goddess.

BadBadNotGood - 'Time Moves Slow'



Definitely not underground anymore, but we just can’t leave them out. Pioneers of modern hip-hop meets jazz.

Timber Timbre - 'Grifting'



The thing we like most about Timber Timbre is that they sound super spooky. It’s hard to describe.

Hey Rosetta! - 'Kintsukuroi'



Hey Rosetta! are the only band you need if you’re looking for something to get you in a really good mood.

Tennyson - 'Lay-By'



Like us, Tennyson feature siblings – a brother and sister duo. Their music is inspired by old Nintendo games, which is pretty neat.

Little Junior - 'Accolades'

<a href="http://liljuniorband.bandcamp.com/album/hi">Hi by Little Junior</a>

These are the cutest bunch of lads in Canada. Rane is also the frontman to end all frontmen.

Boniface - 'Dear Megan'



Huge dance jams and they’re all really sweet guys too. We played our first ever London show with Boniface earlier this year.

The Beaches - 'Keeper'



A badass bunch of boss bitches.

Partner - 'Everybody Knows You’re High'



See above (we wish we were them).

TUNS - 'Mind Over Matter'



TUNS are a supergroup of the best Canadian dads.

Homeshake - 'Every Little Thing'



Mellow, noodle-y music. Get swampy to this tune.

U.S. Girls - 'Mad As Hell'



U.S Girls are one of our favourite live bands. Theatrical and politically charged.

Milk and Bone - 'Kids'



Milk and Bone are the nicest people to be on the road with. Good huggers too!

Jaunt - 'Hello'



It’s really cool to see another Ontario band making such great music. Can’t wait to hear more from them.

Dizzy's new album 'Baby Teeth' is out now.

