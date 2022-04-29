Decoded: Hak Baker

We're back with the next episode of Decoded. Filmed in-studio, each episode sees staff writer and host Shahzaib invite a CLASH co-signed artist into his confessional booth, dissecting their creative process through a thoughtful interrogation of influences, themes and iconography. Previously we probed releases by KAM-BU and George Riley , and now East London musician Hak Baker joins us on the sofa for a close inspection of his project 'Misled'.

Released at the tail end of last year, 'Misled' captured the precarity of the moment. The EP's six tracks are marked by bracing autofiction with Baker taking us back to his come-up in the Isle of Dogs, coloured by decisions made by his younger, more impressionable self, moving to the present where the shockwaves of deprivation and loss still reverberate.

A project that reconciles his grime origins with unadorned folky acoustics and atmospherics, Baker centres the people left behind by the institutions meant to serve us. His is a hard-won survivor's tale.

Baker shared why 'Misled' is an acknowledgement of the community that moulded him, the taxing process of creating during the pandemic and the influences he leaned on to share his truth.

Sit back and tune into the conversation below...

Styling: Sabrina Soormally

Photographer: Sean T. Kiilu

