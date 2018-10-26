Darkest Hour Before The Dawn: Peter, Bjorn And John Interviewed

Peter, Bjorn and John hit the parts other bands can't reach.

The Swedish trio first met 20 years ago, and in that time have enjoyed international acclaim, a Drake co-sign, and a return to independence.

Operating from Stockholm, the prolonged sessions that led to 2016's 'Breakin' Point' pushed the band to their limits, but also served to re-assert their core values.

New album 'Darker Days' was written quickly, with the three-piece wanting to keep continually on the move, in line with the techniques that underpinned classic pop powerhouses such as Motown, or even ABBA.

Out now, the record is a vibrant yet paranoid experience, a contradictory listen that finds Peter, Bjorn and John returning to their expert fusion of billowing pop and helpless melancholy.

In tune with current events - 'Darker Days' is a title we can all surely relate to - the band have rarely felt so relevant, and so at ease with themselves.

Clash got on the phone to Peter Morén to find out more...

‘Darker Days’ is incoming; does the thrill of releasing new material ever dissipate?

No it doesn’t! Today we’re getting the actual vinyl as we’re doing some signing for pre-orders, and even though it’s old fashioned seeing the record in the flesh for the first time, as a tactile thing, is so exiting for me. It never gets old.

‘Breaking Point’ took about five years to piece together, whereas ‘Darker Days’ was much quicker. What led to that? Were you more disciplined?

I think the thing was in the past we almost always released a record every second year. I think that’s what a band maybe should do, just keeping going. Every time you take a break – like, after a tour – you then have to re-acquaint yourself with the other people, and the music you make together.

I think that was part of the problem with ‘Breaking Point’ - we actually took a year off after the last tour we did, and when we started getting together again it was like starting from scratch. You can lose a lot of time just by doing that. Then it got quite involved, as we wanted to involve a lot of different people, different producers, rather than just doing it ourselves. I think we wanted to, in a way, make up for lost time, and also go straight from tour – not making the same mistake again.

Did it all come together in Stockholm?

Yes! We’ve actually got two studios. The INGRID studio, which is like a bigger, older place. Then there’s a smaller one, it’s built in an old theatre building, down in the basement. I think the official name is INGRID 2! That one is only owned by Bjorn, the other one is more commercially driven.

We’ve been working in both those studios, and also Metronome… it’s like the most legendary studio still functioning here in Stockholm, it’s where ABBA did most of their stuff. It’s built in the late 50s, and the guy who’s engineering there has been running it since ‘74 and he’s still working. We started there, then we went to the INGRID studios. It was all Stockholm based. No London or LA or anything like that!

You started with the title ‘Darker Days’ and then the three of you would come up with separate ideas. Was that quite a freeing prospect?

In a way, sort of like a ‘White Album’ aesthetic…! It was recorded in the same studios and we all play on all the songs. We started with the backing tracks, which were all rehearsed together. It wasn’t like we jammed and then went off and wrote songs. I think the songs came together at different periods for different people. We had this title and maybe if you have a title to tie in a project then you can pick songs that you wrote two years ago, but it ties in with that theme. Depending on how you read it.

We all brought in songs that were recent and a bit older, but all fitted in to that theme. The difference was that maybe we didn’t sit down as on ‘Breaking Point’, where we sat down in a room and went through every detail, every lyric, and every chord. Everyone was supposed to love everything, and we wrote more together. This time we wrote the songs separately, but arranged them together, and recorded them together. Then I would go off and do overdubs and vocals, do things separately. But we also brought in each other as session musicians. I might bring in Bjorn on keyboards, for example. We’re using the assets of the band.

Maybe part of the reason was that it was such an elaborate and hard process doing ‘Breaking Point’ that we wanted to make more music and argue less, and discuss less. Bypassing those problems by working this way. Also it’s a matter of this being our eighth album, and you have to try new stuff each time.

Rather than trying to invent new music, with this one for the first time, maybe, we went back and got inspired by our old records, inspired by ourselves and what kind of music we do best. We didn’t make any playlists or mixtapes like we usually do – in the past we always sent each other our inspirations. This time we didn’t talk references with each other at all, we just played. It was easier and quicker.

‘Darker Days’ does at times reach outwards, inspired by current events. Was watching the news, simply, a big part of the record?

Definitely. It’s more a matter of things happening around you – for me, anyway – ending up in songs. Things that you process and think about. It’s not hard, it’s not something I had to squeeze out – it’s quite natural to talk about these issues. Especially now with climate change. We all have small kids, so that situation of not knowing what’s going to happen. We’ll be OK, but it’s what is going to happen with our kids. It puts a dark undertone into everything you think about, and you worry a lot about stuff.

Some of it is quite bright though - ‘One For The Team’ has a real Motown skip…

Yeah! That’s the odd one out, because it’s trying to have a hopeful outlook on things; it could be about the band, or it could be a social situation. Let’s help each other out, not just focus on yourself – see the bigger picture! In that sense it’s different to a lot of the other songs as it’s a bit more positive. It has that old soul thing.

You spoke about taking inspiration from your own work, is there a sense that as you get older the band are relaxing into being Peter, Bjorn and John?

I think so, in a way. You still have to find new challenges and try new things. You should never stop doing that. But the three of us together are so eclectic to start with – we all have so much going on, and have done for almost 20 years. It’s a certain vibe when we play together. It’s not something you want to throw away light-heartedly. So we maybe enjoy it a bit more, and not think too much.

Is thinking too much something that was a flaw in ‘Breaking Point’? Is this album more natural, in a way?

I think we’ve all been doing our separate thinking, to be fair. But less group thinking; it’s hard to get into each other’s brains. Especially with lyrics, I find when you try to explain every line and everyone is supposed to understand every line… it takes the point away from writing lyrics, because part of the pleasure of lyrics is that you don’t know what someone is really talking about. If you have to explain every lyric to your band mates it spoils it.

But at the same time we learned a lot from that, and it’s important to be critical of your own songs, and those of other people. I think it was a good process. And also working with different producers we learned a lot from them, but we also learned that we are OK… we can do it ourselves. It was a good experience, but it took a bit too long.

Was speed of the essence this time round?

It was definitely… For at least most of the songs it was quicker. And more live based. But then of course you add and twist it up so it becomes a record. Maybe this is a secret but we just went on – we’re actually still recording, because we wanted to keep this good vibe going, so now we’re already recording again. We never stopped. That’s the way to do it, in a way – sort of old school.

Rather than thinking, oh, we’ll make this amazing album, it’s the most amazing album ever… it makes things harder in a way, tying a knot around yourself – I’d rather you just made songs, and then you play some shows, and then you continue making songs, and they end up on a record. It’s just a constant process, and I enjoy that more.

In the end, what matters – at least at this point – is looking at the whole catalogue, and maybe there’s some stuff early on that becomes better due to what came after. Then you find late career highlights that are amazing, but maybe you wouldn’t appreciate if you didn’t have a relationship with the earlier stuff. Everything doesn’t have to be amazing but it’s more important to you if you know the wider context.

If the three of you often worked separately was there a sense of being inspired by one another?

Yeah. Definitely. Of course there were engineers around, but cutting out producers, and cutting out the references, it becomes obvious that you inspire each other, and it becomes a case of working with Bjorn or John on one of their songs, then I get to hear what they’re doing. I might bring that into a song I’m working on. That happens all the time – we’ll be going in and out of each other’s songs. That’s why it works as a whole, I think.

In general, that’s why we keep returning to the band. There’s been so many instances when we think we’re done, but then you do these solo things, playing with other people, and you start missing the band, because we have a certain thing. Even when you argue and you’re tired of each other, I find we have a lot of similarities, especially in sound – small details, but then it spreads to chords, to songs. We’re like siblings. People around us say we don’t act like friends, it’s like siblings.

Is it exciting to be able to work quickly now? The record is almost here and you’re planning a full tour.

It used to be like that – two albums a year, five singles. Maybe that won’t happen, but – to be crass – it’s also an economical thing. To elaborate on a record for five years doesn’t work economically – it’s better to keep afloat! For us, making more music keeps the band more interesting for ourselves, and for others.

'Darker Days' is out now.

