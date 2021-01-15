Culture Clash: Zoe Wees

Zoe Wees is unstoppable.

In the space of six months this 18 year old German songwriter has gone from dreaming about smashing into the charts, to truly making it happen.

Her last single took Zoe from her bedroom to The Late Late Show with James Cordon, a special performance that made international headlines.

New single 'Girls Like Us' continues her rise, and it finds Zoe Wees embracing her identity in its full 360.

She comments: “for me it was the hardest feeling to grow up in a world that you feel doesn’t accept you. We all have insecurities but this is what makes us beautiful.”

Clash sat down with Zoe Mees to discuss her cultural obsessions...

TV...

I don't spend a lot of time in front of the TV. Most of the time I use the TV as a screen for YouTube videos. I honestly like to watch make-up tutorials on YouTube. These give me inspiration and help me to redefine my style again and again. The Channel of Nikkie de Jager is such a good Beauty Vlog. Check her out, she’s crazy.

Film...

If there is a good documentary about musicians, I switch on. A Star Is Born by Bradley Cooper is such a good movie and I love the story and these emotional songs in it. When I heard the song 'Shallow' for the first time I knew immediately: I would also like to write such a strong duet song.

Book...

I’m not much of a reader but I really love to dive into song lyrics. And I love reading about people who put their life and soul into their lyrics. The most inspiring lyrics are from Alec Benjamin. I love the phrase: “Guess my mind is a prison and I’ll never gonna get out.”

Music...

I love the song 'I'm Lonely' by Luz - it came out in March and it’s just an amazing song! The lyrics, the vocals and the whole artist behind it is so special. It’s one of the best songs I’ve ever heard.

Gadget...

I always have a keychain with me on which there’s a small silver microphone. Sometimes when I'm sitting in the subway and I'm bored I pretend to sing with it. That‘s my little musical secret.

