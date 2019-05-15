Culture Clash: Sunset Sons

Sunset Sons aren't about to stop.

The band's Top 30 debut album was followed by an endless world tour, before they managed to sneak out 2018's 'The River' EP.

Produced by Catherine Marks, this partnership continues on new album 'Blood Rush Déjà Vu', which is set to drop on November 1st.

Easing their sound into a different, highly distinct place, it will be followed by more lung-bursting shows, including a night at London's Electric Brixton on November 28th.

Ahead of this, Clash tracked down Sunset Sons to exploring their cultural touchstones...

- - -

- - -

Book...

Jed: I still love to read a proper book – I love the feel of the paper and getting so into something that I’m excited to turn the pages. I love music biographies but haven’t seemed to learn anything from them, our band is the epitome of cliché.

I’m gonna choose something completely different though and go with The Count of Monte Cristo. It’s perfect and if you have the stamina (it’s like 1500 pages or something), you can get lost in it. It’s basically a kids story for grown-ups and is the best tale of revenge I’ve ever encountered. It’s about serendipity and love and honour and about not underestimating an underdog. It’s the only book I’ve ever read that actually had me buzzing at the end of chapters.

There’s the perfect twist at the end too with the main character deciding if in the end it was all worth it and that you have to live with your choices for the rest of your life. Deep maaan.

TV Show...

Rory: When it comes to TV, if I get into something, I’m in it until the end. It comes with me when I’m travelling, waiting or relaxing – I’m hooked.

The last series I watched (for the third time) was Breaking Bad, which was perfect timing as the film El Camino came out as I completed it. In my opinion, it’s one of the best series/dramas/stories ever. I’m a movie and TV buff and there is so much on offer nowadays, it’s hard to stick with one thing, especially over five series. I’m forever a fan!

The characters are brilliant, the acting is outstanding, the transition of Walter White is ridiculous – from Ned Flanders to Scarface. Brutal.

Film...

Jed: It’s so hard to choose a favourite film as I’m such a movie freak. I feel like I’ve seen everything on Netflix. But, if it’s not True Romance or Ghostbusters or No Country for Old Men – they all depend on my mood – then I’m gonna choose The Big Lebowski.

The Coen brothers writing is so fantastic. I love the dialogue, soundtrack and all the mistaken identity and plot twists. It’s almost Shakespearean (The Comedy of Errors and the like) and I’m pretty sure I quote from it on a daily basis and if you disagree with me, ‘yeah, well, that’s just like your opinion maaan’.

Album...

Pete: My favourite album is Rust In Peace by Megadeth. I have always been a metal fan and spent my childhood and teen years blasting around with headphones in my ears on a skateboard.

It takes me back to a time where nights were long, booze was cheap, fucks weren’t given and motivation was HIGH!

Literally melting the candle with a blow torch day in and day out with this album as my soundtrack! The solo in Tornado Of Souls still gives me goosebumps! Unbelievable.

Gadget...

Rory: I do love my gadgets, I’m a proper geek at heart. I love learning and playing with anything tech. If it counts as a gadget, I’m gonna choose Arturia plug-ins. It’s what I play and work with most days. For someone who doesn’t have the money or space to have a collection of amazing pianos, organs and synths, it’s the one.

You really can’t beat the analog side of music but I’m blown away by the quality of these sounds. You have your classic organ sounds that you can manipulate with all types of toys, the nostalgic synths that take you back to ET, the Goonies etc, pretty much the Stranger Things soundtrack. I’m so impressed with the quality and detail.

I love that shit!

- - -

- - -

'Blood Rush Déjà Vu' is out on November 1st.

Photo Credit: Mike Palmer

