Culture Clash: sir Was

sir Was is an artist on a journey.

Growing up in a tiny Swedish town, he absorbed any music he came across - whether that's electronic, indie, hip-hop or otherwise.

Real name Joel Wästberg, his moniker became a catch-all for these experiments, until it began to coalesce into something potent and singular.

New album 'Let The Morning Come' is out now, a project Clash praised for its quiet optimism.

Available now through City Slang, Clash spoke to sir Was about the cultural pursuits that frame his work...

Book...

Beloved by Toni Morrison. To travel through this time and place, the verge of the ending of slavery was very intense. The pain and suffering in a sometimes dreamy and very abstract storytelling was a powerful experience. To think about how recent this actually took place is scary. Deeply moving book.

Music...

A couple of great songs: 'I Love You' by Willie Griffin; 'Wichita Linemen' by Glen Campbell; 'At Last I Am Free' by Robert Wyatt; '24' by Kanye West.

TV Show...

Last TV show I remember made a big impact on me was I Know This Much Is True on HBO. To follow a family’s struggles and traumas being passed on through generation to generation was fascinating. The photography and music was amazing too. We Are Who We Are was another series I really liked too... and of course Sopranos!

Film...

No Mad Land. Very beautiful, sad and hopeful at the same time. Another perspective on USA and on capitalism over all I guess. Hard to say anything about this film. It’s all in there. Go see it.

Gadget...

Headlamp! It has saved me over a dozen times on different occasions such as photo shoots and filming stuff. It’s on your head! Amazing.

