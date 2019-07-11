Culture Clash: Rhys Lewis

Rhys Lewis has a lightness of touch that emphasises his maturity.

Still emphatically youthful, his work seems to reach for the timeless, matching melodic restraint to a fine way with words.

New album ‘Things I Chose To Remember’ is out on July 10th, a record that has been a long time in the works.

Taken from the LP, new single 'The Sun Will Rise' is a hymn to optimism and recovery, one that couldn't come at a better time.

Clash caught up with Rhys Lewis to chat cultural touchstones...

- - -

- - -

Books...

One of my favourite books from last year or so would probably be Travels With Charlie by John Steinbeck.

It’s a journal of his time traveling around America in a camper van with his dog. It’s a great snapshot of the U.S in the early 60s and it’s full of wise words and philosophical thoughts about life from one of the all-time greats.

TV...

I don’t really watch much TV so I’m probably not a good person to ask for recommendations in this department, but I’ve been getting into The Great British Menu on the BBC whilst in isolation.

It’s a cooking competition where the best chefs in the country design a five course meal that’s fit for a themed banquet at the end of the series. They battle it out and get judged by Michelin Star chefs until a winner for each course is chosen.

It’s funny how quickly you become a culinary “know-it-all” when you get into these shows. I caught myself saying “his chicken mousse looks far too dry” whilst watching an episode the other day...

Film...

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly is up there as one of my favourite films. I loved westerns as a kid and this is as good as they get. It’s an epic story and all the characters are so memorable, not to mention how good the soundtrack is. I’ve got it on vinyl I love it that much. It’s also part of a trilogy so I’d you end up liking it there are two more incredible films to get into.

Album...

An album I played to death growing up that I still listen to often now is 'Led Zeppelin II'. It’s the record that made me fall in love with the guitar, and one that still inspires me to this day. The musicianship on that record is unreal, every time I put it on it seems to jumps of the speakers in a way no other record does.

Gadgets...

I don’t have many gadgets so this is probably a really boring one, but I have this wine pump thing that essentially vacuum-seals wine bottles once you’ve opened them. It stops your wine going off as quickly, so you don’t have to rush through the bottle and can enjoy a glass every few days without worrying about wasting it.

Being a lonely single man, it’s good to have a device that gives you one less reason for drinking a whole bottle of wine on your own in the middle of the week.

- - -

Rhys Lewis will release new album 'Things I Chose To Remember' on July 10th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.