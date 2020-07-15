Culture Clash: Margo Price

Margo Price has always had a touch of the classic about her work.

A songwriter whose scholarly knowledge of pop history out-strips her peers, she connects this to a devastating emotional awareness.

2016 debut album 'Midwest Farmer's Daughter' was recorded at Sun Studios, and her potent country inflections found a rapturous global audience.

New album 'That's How Rumors Get Started' is out now, and it's a wonderful return - rich in detail, emphatic in its feeling, it finds Margo Price writing a fresh chapter.

Clash caught up with the Nashville songwriter for our regular Culture Clash series - cultural touchstones explored...

- - -

- - -

Music...

I have been listening to the Neil Young’s recently released Homegrown. It’s got Emmylou singing harmonies and Levon on drums, ‘Separate Ways’ destroys me... ‘We Dont Smoke It No More’ is my fuckin jam.

Also, been immersed in the new Bob Dylan record. I’ve had 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' on repeat. It’s been the best thing to happen during quarantine. Every time I listen I hear something new.

Gadget...

Sonos movable speakers.

We have had a couple socially distant gatherings in the backyard and we always have music playing, whether we are playing a guitar or just putting on a record. They sound so good and they are so easy to bring out and set up.

Places...

My favourite stamps in my passport are from Spain, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia and England.

I miss traveling something fierce, but I’m lucky to live in a really beautiful place. I’m surrounded by clear water creeks, waterfalls, and the rolling Tennessee hills. We live in the country outside of Nashville, there’s lots of open space to run, hike, ride bikes and fish.

Podcasts...

Dolly Parton’s America, Unexplained, WTF with Marc Maron, NPR Hidden Brain, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Books...

I’m reading The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera, a Czechoslovakian writer who was exiled to France.

This is my second time reading it, I loved it so much when I read it nearly a decade ago, I had to revisit during isolation. It’s got a lot of great themes and philosophies; freedom, love, sex, pain, betrayal

Movies...

Shirley staring Elizabeth Moss. I’m a big fan of Ms. Moss, when I saw the trailer, I got really excited to watch it. It had Secret Window vibes mixed with Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe. Shirley plays a disturbed horror story writer who’s brilliant and but also manic depressive agoraphobic.

- - -

- - -

'That's How Rumors Get Started' is out now.

