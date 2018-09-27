Culture Clash: Lewis Capaldi

Everything Lewis Capaldi touches turns to gold.

Book

So in terms of my favourite book, I don’t tend to read too many books and I feel like that's a bad thing. I feel like as a person who writes songs I should probably read a bit more. And I think I’ve always wanted to be into reading to make me seem a bit more intellectual than I actually am, and it probably would make me a bit more intellectual but I just don’t have the attention span. So hopefully in the future, I will be able to get into it a bit more.

The extent of my reading kinda went in high school! The only books I’ve read on my own volition were like Horrid Henry or fucking Judy Blume and all the Dr Seuss books!

TV Show

TV shows I’m fucking mad into anything by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant together like the Office or Extras, as well as that I love Alan Partridge, anything related to that, the US Office as well. There was a show called Jekyll I think and it had that guy, James Nesbitt I think, that was really fucking good.

I watched Dear White People recently that was good, I'm also a big fan of Gossip Girl, Peep Show, Peaky Blinders and The Trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. Anything comedy related is what I watch. I think the American series are far too long - 24 episodes is a bit much for someone with my attention span! Also Game Of Thrones is really good. Think I’ve listed everything there!

Film

Favourite films! Submarine is a favorite of mine directed by Richard Ayoade and Alex Turner did the soundtrack for it and it's just a fucking amazing film that I feel like the story is all grand etc. but really its just a story about this wee guy from Wales or something but I just love it.

I just re-watched the Alan Partridge film Alpha Papa I think that's fucking hilarious. I love Ruby Sparks, Paul Dano's in it and I think he’s my favorite actor I think he’s great, the screenplay is by like Zoe Kazan and it's just fucking incredible. As well as that I love Prisoners, that's another film that Paul Dano’s in with Hugh Jackman that's also a favourite of mine.

I watched the Nice Guys recently with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling I thought that was quite funny. Anything with Ryan Gosling in I’ll probably watch, Drive is a fucking incredible film obviously. I like End of Watch and Nightcrawler with Jake Gyllenhaal. I don't tend to have a particular genre that I gravitate towards, except horror - I don’t get why people would want to watch a film to be scared!

Album

Albums that I love - there are so fucking many - on of my favourite bands is The Maccabees and they’re album ‘Given to the World’ is just incredible. '2014 Forest Hill Drive' by J Cole I fucking love, 'Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' by Kanye West as well is the album that actually got me into hip hop and rap - I'd never listened to it before - I think it was the song ‘Monster’ which did it for me, I remember thinking that some of the things he was saying were just fucking outrageous!

'Rumours' by Fleetwood Mac is one of my favourite albums, my parents used to always stick that on for long drives when we’d go from Glasgow to the South of France when we’d go caravanning - of course - and yeah they’d always keep playing Fleetwood Mac constantly whenever we were on those drives.

'Bringing It All Back Home' by Bob Dylan is a brilliant album, actually, the first album I ever bought was a compilation CD of his music - it was like a red cover with 'Dylan' painted in black which was so fucking cool. 'Caustic Love' by Paolo Nutini, he’s been one of favourite artists for as long as I can remember. 'Aha Shake Heartbreak' by Kings of Leon, I love that. '(What's The Story) Morning Glory’ of course by Oasis is another album I’ve fucking caned back to front inside and out.

‘As I Am’ by Bill Withers I love that as well, the first song I heard off that was a song called ‘Harlem’, because me and my friend liked techno and we were listening to a Jasper James and Jack Master back to back thing on Soundcloud and they played ‘Harlem’ at the end of it and I fucking loved it.

'Whatever People Say I Am That's What I’m Not' by Arctic Monkeys as well. And I think that’s it... no wait, 'Let It Be' by the Beatles! No wait, 'Abbey Road’...! Yeah let's just leave it there, haha!

