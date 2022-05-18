Culture Clash: Jenny Berkel

Jenny Berkel's work operates on many different levels.

A renowned poet - she recently issued her debut chapbook Grease Dogs through Baseline Press - this longing for communication also finds expression in her songwriting.

The Canadian artist has a unique emotional pull, with the folk-hewn textures of her work - think Vashti Bunyan, Cat Power's acoustic side, or even Kate and Anna McGarrigle - married to an instinctual approach, rooted in intense feeling.

New album 'These Are The Sounds Left From Leaving' is out now, and it's a striking work, one marked by experience, and the landscapes around her.

“I wrote the album in a tiny apartment, at a time when everything felt big and overwhelming,” she says.

A terrific project, it'll be followed by a string of North American shows, with Jenny Berkel winning over fans one show at a time.

Clash caught up with the Canadian artist to discuss her cultural passions...

Books...

I read a lot, so it’s hard to narrow this down to a small selection, but for poetry, I loved Paul Tran’s new book, All The Flowers Kneeling, and I love everything Ocean Vuong writes (Time Is A Mother is his new book).

I am also a deep admirer of Canadian poet Luke Hathaway, who seems to be equally intrigued by the connections between poetry and song, as well as Anne-Marie Turza, whose book The Quiet is so compelling. One of my favourite novels that I read this year is Patricia Lockwood’s No One Is Talking About This. It’s funny and strange and heartbreaking.

TV...

There are so many good shows these days. I love What We Do In The Shadows. All of the characters are so good, but I particularly love Nandor, Kayvan Novak’s character. Plus their theme song, 'You’re Dead' , is by the brilliant Norma Tanega.

Reservation Dogs was one of my favourite new shows that came out this past year. Landscapers was also so good—the acting, of course, is incredible, but I also love the way it was filmed. It feels like watching a film and a play at the same time.

Movie...

I watch more TV shows than movies these days, but one of the best movies I’ve seen recently is Minari. It’s so tenderly and masterfully told.

Music...

I love Hand Habits’ recent album, 'Fun House'. The song I first heard from it was 'Graves', which is beautiful and moving. I also love love love everything that Big Thief releases - Adrianne Lenker’s songwriting is so detailed, poetic, and strong.

Gadget...

I’m not much of a gadget person, but we did recently get a Lomi , which is a composter that turns organic waste into soil in a matter of hours. It feels like a little bit of a miracle every time I open it up and see the transformation. We’ll see if it helps our garden grow better than it did last year.

- - -

Photo Credit: Rima Sater

- - -