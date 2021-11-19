Culture Clash: Jalle

Nottingham based singer-songwriter Jalle is the name on everyone's lips. With early support from the likes of Annie Mac and Jack Saunders, and a headline show at Nottingham's Suede Bar last night to support his EP, he's the one we're all watching. With the release of his brand new EP "I'm Sorry" today via Warner Music, Nottingham's rising emo punk star showcases brooding bedroom pop with tongue-in-cheek storytelling and abrasive lyricism. We caught up with Jalle ahead of the release for an insight into his cultural pursuits...

---

TV

I’d have to say 'Vikings'. It seems fitting as I've watched this show multiple times and every time is just as good as the last. If you like 'Game Of Thrones', this is 100% the one for you. Recently I also started watching 50 Cent's new show called 'BMF', which is also good. It's always got you on the ropes, twisting up the story.

Film

I haven’t watched any new films recently, but my two favourite films of all time would have to be 'Grease 1' and 'Grease 2' (don’t judge me), they bang. I will say no more, go watch them.

Music

My favourite song changes far too much for me to choose one. But, at the moment it is probably 'The Mission' by Bakar. That shit slaps, say no more.

Gadget

It’s always gonna be my phone. That's probably a similar answer for most people. I feel like I have attachment issues to it. I use it a lot to write songs. When I come up with ideas for new tracks I always use it to voice note everything before I record it.

Listen to the EP here: https://jalle.co/imsorry