Culture Clash: Jada

Jada needs to speak her truth.

Denmark's latest body-positive, sex-positive, her appeal relies on honesty - if anything, she's truth positive.

New album 'Elements' is an explosive introduction, one that digs down into her foundations, exposing the real Jada to the world.

Yet it's also been a long time coming. This process hasn't been easy, with Jada's pursuit of the truth taking a few years to fully grasp.

She explains: “When I experience art that really resonates with me, it leaves me feeling more like myself than before. When I come across art where I really feel like people are true to themselves, where I can imagine exactly how they would move or sing, what their soul wants to express, it reminds me of myself. It’s a mirror. I want to be that and offer that freedom of self. I want them to feel strong, cute and sexy.”

'Elements' is out now, and to toast its introduction to the world we've tracked down Jada for a special edition of Culture Clash...

Books...

I just started reading Sara Ahmed, and it’s so strong and amazing. I am always reading Essays by the Danish writer Inger Christensen, every time I finish it I start over. It just keeps surprising me and doing wonderful things to my brain and heart.

TV...

I love watching TV! I especially love watching shows about gardening, landscaping and restoring houses! I am like a grandmother when it comes to TV, I like it slow and basic.

Music...

I can’t stop listening to Ericka de Casier, 070 Shake and Burna Boy at the moment. I feel like a bear coming out of hibernation and I just wanna move my body and feel everything at the same time. I can’t wait to see a lot of live music all summer. Seeing artists sing and perform is something that makes me feel so human and so connected and so much like myself.

Film...

I love Danish movies a lot, some of my favourites are Den eneste ene, Italiensk for begyndere and Babettes Gæstebud. I am a big romantic so I generally love watching romantic movies like Like Water For Chocolate, La Bicyclette Bleue, Pride and Prejudice.

Gadget...

My Nintendo switch! I only play one thing on that thing, which is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That game changed my life in some ways. I started playing it when I felt so disconnected to everything and that game helped me remember the beauty of life. I love spending hours wandering around, cooking, collecting different kinds of mushrooms and just exploring.

Jada's 'Elements' is out now.

