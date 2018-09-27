Culture Clash: Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus wanted to change.

Sure, the band's debut album was a success - with indie rock killers galore who could it fail? - but they wanted to explore other directions.

Entering Steve Albini's legendary Electrical Audio studios in Chicago, Hippo Campus looked inwards, taking on the influence of cultural movements such as #MeToo.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-bred band have returned with an exciting, vital, at times extremely powerful new record, musically confident but lyrically unafraid to be sensitive.

Out today (September 28th), 'Bambi' is a thrilling record, one that will take some time to fully absorb. Here, the band's Nathan Stocker reveals a few of their cultural pursuits...

- - -

- - -

Book...

I began reading Trip by Tao Lin a couple months ago. Haven’t finished it, mostly because it subsequently turned me on to Terence McKenna, of whom I’ve been incessantly listening to on YouTube. If you’re into the psychedelic experience, I recommend both the book and Terence’s talks.

TV Show...

Joe Pera Talks With You has been such a beautiful blessing in my life. I just got back from seeing his stand up in St. Paul and he is a mesmerizing human being. I think it’s his insight that makes him hilarious, but the simple way in which he portrays that insight is so genuine and honest that it also moves me to tears. Difficult not to crush on the guy, honestly.

Film...

Lion starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, and Nicole Kidman. The film is beautifully edited and wonderfully woven to tell the true story of a lost child on the journey to find his birth family 20 years later. The score was composed by Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka; two of my favourite ambient artists. I first saw it on a plane ride by from Seattle. Straight weeping on the airplane. Heartbreaking film.

Gadget...

I should say my iPhone just because I never want to take it for granted. I don’t use it to its fullest extent, just like most of my other “gadgets” but I always try to remain conscious of the fact that it is an amazing thing to be able to tuck inside my back pocket considering the amount of time I spend on it doing absolutely nothing worthwhile. Oh, but I also got a guitar pedal called the Count To 5 by Montreal Assembly that’s pretty wicked. So, it’s between my iPhone and that.

Music...

Indigo De Souza from Asheville dropped a great bunch of songs in June called 'I Love My Mom'. Her songs are so solid. The album’s portrayed in a way that feels like it takes place in the last garage to ever exist on earth. I hope she sees this because, hey, Indigo, your songs are cool and can I get your autograph?

- - -

- - -

'Bambi' is out now. Hippo Campus will play the following UK shows:

February

14 Manchester 02 Ritz

15 Glasgow The Garage

16 Newcastle The Riverside

18 Birmingham Institute

19 Dublin Academy Green Room

21 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

23 Bristol SWX

24 Brighton Concorde 2

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.