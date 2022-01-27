Culture Clash: Ghostly Kisses

There's almost a thousand ways of looking of the work of Ghostly Kisses.

A profoundly talented songwriter, the French-Canadian artist - real name Margaux Sauvé - is gearing up to release her debut album.

'Heaven, Wait' explores depression and survival, love and loss, within a framework that is both overtly pop and deftly experimental.

Out on January 28th, the record is literate and open, all while imbuing an emotional directness.

Clash caught up with Ghostly Kisses to discuss her cultural pursuits...

TV...

Euphoria I was struck by this series which tackles the subjects of adolescence in a somehow brutal yet naive way. It’s very far from the non-realistic romantic series I watched when I was a teenager. There is something both raw and sophisticated in the cinematography, in the depth of the characters, as well as in the emotions. I think that visually and artistically, the series is incredible. I felt imbued for many days after watching it, and it brought me to think how to push my limits as an artist and reminded me how there are no boundaries to art and how to present it.

BOOKS...

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari.

An extremely interesting thesis on human development: where we come from, how interactions formed, how we came to believe in God, how laws formed, etc. I found it extremely well vulgarized and very enriching. This book has helped me challenge certain beliefs and question myself very seriously about our future as a species.

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck.

Reading this publication, you learn how almost every area of human endeavour can be dramatically influenced by how we think about our talents and our abilities. Her theory is based on how we can have a fixed or a growth mindset at different times and in many areas of life. It really enlightens how our abilities can be developed. I think everyone should read this book, as artists, athletes, parents, etc. everyone can use it to foster accomplishment.

MUSIC...

Caroline Polachek!

Caroline Polachek is my 2021 revelation. I like how she breaks established conventions and makes refreshing, edgy pop. She has a sound of her own and a unique presence.

FILM...

Dune by Denis Villeneuve.

The first movie that I saw in a theatre since the beginning of the pandemic was Dune by Denis Villeneuve. I was so looking forward to seeing it and my expectations were very high. I dreamed about it for days after watching the movie. The images, the music, the acting, the costumes, everything moved and inspired me. The big-screen experience was one of a kind, there is something grandiose and intimate at the same time in the film.

GADGET...

A notebook.

In an ever digitising world, it feels good to come back to the roots and use traditional devices to accomplish certain tasks. In my case, as a songwriter, I feel that writing on actual paper conveys a totally different experience than writing in front of a computer screen. Apart from the tactile sensations derived from using pen and paper, it allows one to write in different surroundings.

At least for me, the cumbersome process of bringing a laptop to a park makes the whole experience quite unappealing while bringing your notebook is easy and convenient. Plus, I like the experience of natural light. Last but not least, you can’t delete an idea or a sentence in the same way that you do it on a writing software. You just have to leave it there or strike them out or start over on a new page. That can lead you to revisit ideas unexpectedly in a session or in a subsequent session.

Photo Credit: Fred Gervais

