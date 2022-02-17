Culture Clash: Foxes

Foxes arrived in a blaze of hype, sharing her debut album to outstanding acclaim.

But then she took a step back. On one level, life got in the way, but on another the alt-pop songwriter - real name Louisa Rose Allen - wanted space to recalibrate.

New album 'The Kick' marks her return, and it's an absorbing listen, both open in its approach and genuinely challenging.

Production comes from Ghost Culture - whose credits include Daniel Avery and Kelly Lee Owens - and this adds a vivid, painterly touch to the electronics.

Out now, the record will be accompanied by a string of live shows, pulling Foxes away from her carefully curated home set up.

While she's itching to re-connect, Foxes is also set to miss her cultural pursuits...

- - -

- - -

TV...

Like everyone else right now I'm obsessed with Euphoria, Labrinth scoring it is on another level. I could also watch Midnight Gospel forever and the Simpsons!

I also love a good documentary - Andy Warhol's America is great and so is the new Velvet Underground one too.

BOOK...

I just finished Weird Fucks by Lynne Tillman - it was superb. My house is full of books and I keep buying them so I'm a bit behind atm. Here’s some I’ve just finished and fallen in love with, though -

Tracey Thorn - My Rock and Roll Friend

Featherhood - Charlie Gilmore

Maggie Nelson - Bluets

Matt Haig - The Midnight Library

Cookie Miller - Walking Through Water In A Pool Painted Black

All 100% gems.

FILM...

I’m in love with 70s horror - I recently watched Don't Look Now, which is crazy good. It's set in Venice which makes the cinematography and the vibrant colours incredible to watch. Studio Ghibli - I spend a lot of time putting anime on my projector and zoning out pretending I'm a character in them. Howl's moving castle and spirited away are great, and feel like a big mum hug.

MUSIC...

I’ve gone back to all of Janet Jackson's discography lately it's been a real blessing, I’m loving starting my day with all her old iconic albums. I’ve missed live music so much but got to see Yo La Tengo, Turnstile and Mykki Blanco recently which were all brilliant.

GADGET...

My friend has an old Playstation so we’ve started playing old games like Crash Bandicoot and Grand Theft Auto. I should probably stop playing and get out though as I’m starting to feel like a teenage boy.

- - -

- - -

'The Kick' is out now.

- - -