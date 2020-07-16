Culture Clash: Daphne Guinness

Daphne Guinness has deep rooted cultural fascinations.

A friend of Alexander McQueen, her interest in fashion, music, and the visual arts coalesce in her own work.

New album 'Revelations' is a spectacular return, one that allows the songwriter to move into a fresh space.

Constructed alongside noted Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, it allows Daphne Guinness a chance to re-connect with a formidable influence on her life.

The two have worked on a pair of studio albums previously, while the producer personally requested she be interviewed as part of the V&A's David Bowie Is exhibition.

The new album was laid down on analogue tape in Paris, and it sits somewhere between Bowie's flamboyance, and Serge Gainsbourg's entrancing take on disco.

Out later this year, Daphne Guinness has just shared her latest video - the perfect time for a cultural catch up with Clash, then...

Book...

I collect books and I am a voracious binge reader - I recently read all the Ian Fleming Bond books sequentially over a couple of days. My perennial reading matter is always Shakespeare. I find his works endlessly inspiring - He covers every facet of human behavior and emotion.

I love the rhythm and wordplay of iambic pentameter and it has been a huge influence on my lyrical process.

TV...

I liked the first three seasons of Penny Dreadful, it is about as near as it gets to perfect TV for me. It seems like a strange idea bringing the main characters of Gothic fiction into one place but incredibly, it works - Magic, intrigue and the supernatural - and excellent costumes. It is very well filmed and lit and Eva Green is exceptional as the medium Vanessa Ives.

Music...

I have so many favourite albums but I’m going to say T.Rex and 'Electric Warrior'. It had a massive influence on me musically. I remember poring over the liner notes as a child and wondering ‘who is this mysterious producer Tony Visconti?’ Little did I realise that I would one day be making records with him.

I am also really into classical music especially Glenn Gould’s repertoire. I love the way you can hear him singing and humming along as he plays.

Film...

I like watching films on the Criterion channel. Fellini’s Roma has always been a favourite particularly the fashion show sequence - truly surreal.

I’m also a big Kubrick fan - I especially like 2001: A Space Odyssey. He really created the visual palette that all space and sci-fi movies have followed since. It’s visual aesthetic is beautifully paired with classical music notably Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss and The Blue Danube by Johan Strauss. It is also incredibly technologically prescient in many ways - there are video calls and iPads and this was made in 1967!

Gadget...

I do like gadgets. I love microphones, synths and recording equipment but my favourite gadget is the iPod. I have loads of them including the swim pods. They are very robust and I love the idea of having my music in a solid state form, I can load up my iPods with high quality music files and I know they won’t float off somewhere into the cloud!

I also have quite a collection of headphones, my current faves are Bose.

