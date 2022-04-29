Culture Clash: Charlie Collins

Charlie Collins is one of a kind.

The artist's debut album 'Snowpine' won huge acclaim in her native Australia, a groundbreaking experiment in avant-pop.

Blurring together genre lines, Charlie Collins then hit the road, performing alongside the likes of Sam Fender, Orville Peck, and others.

An extended bout of touring alongside close friends Gang Of Youths took Charlie Collins to London, where she immersed herself in the city's creative communities.

Music came pouring forth, with Charlie asking questions both of herself, and those around her.

New album 'UNDONE' is the result, and it's out now, a charming mosaic of future-pop possibilities.

To mark its release, we chatted cultural pursuits with Charlie Collins for Culture Clash.

TV...

OMG Love Is Blind is like a car crash I couldn't stop watching. It was awful and amazing at the same time - anything a little bit trashy is my guilty pleasure. I also haven't been able to shake trying to do the Anna Delvey accent since I watched Inventing Anna.

BOOK...

It might be cliche but honestly anything Hemmingway. Across the River and Into the Trees is an all-time favourite. One of my songs, Honey Can we Run Away is actually based on that book.

FILM...

I think I could quote White Chicks word for word - that film will never stop being funny to me. I also finally got around to watching Parasite the other day which I thought was absolutely amazing!

MUSIC...

Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline will always be my heroes and I could listen to them forever. I feel like no one writes songs like this anymore, where pure songwriting is at the heart of the songs. In terms of new releases, I've been listening to Gang Of Youths on repeat. The album totally takes you to another place and it's such a journey listening to it. I got to support them in the UK recently and their live show is just so captivating.

GADGET...

I'm actually so bad with technology! I don't even own a laptop and my managers have to show me how to look at my Google Calendar sometimes hahaha, but I did play a really fun game on the Nintendo Switch the other day called Drawfull. You basically get asked for really obscure phrases like "nose boogers on a paper plate" and everyone has to try to guess what it is.

'UNDONE' is out now.

