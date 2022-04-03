Culture Clash: BENEE

When lockdown finally came BENEE was on her way back to her native New Zealand.

Holed up in a country with some of the world's strictest anti-COVID legislation, she started to focus inwards, encouraging creative growth.

At points, the ideas simply poured from her. With the world now opening up, she's ready to share these, and let fans into her world once more.

New EP 'Lychee' is out now, and it finds BENEE stepping firmly into light, working with confidence and alacrity.

Clash caught up with the New Zealand pop rebel to discuss her cultural obsessions...

Books

I’m dyslexic so reading is a bit of a chore... it takes a lot of concentration so it isn’t that relaxing for me!

The last book I read was Klara and The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro... it’s a fascinating look at the world through the eyes of an AI character. The rise of AI and how we might eventually end up interacting is so pertinent right now.

TV

Euphoria... I love the way it’s filmed; it’s so aesthetically pleasing. I’ve heard that it’s shot on film... which makes sense because I haven't seen many series recently that look as good haha! I love the characters, I find a couple of them to be quite relatable and I love how raw the story is.

I think it really stands out from every other high school series being made at the moment. The make up looks and the way the scripts are written are so detailed and well thought out which is also super refreshing!

Gadget

My Nintendo switch! I’m taking it on tour with me so I can continue to feed my Fortnite obsession haha. My bandmates and I have all played a gross amount over the past year in lockdown (...I LOVE THAT I CAN BRING IT WITH ME and it’ll provide some entertainment on long flights and car journeys on the road)!

I also just bought a kindle! Which I'll bring with me on tour (as I find it a lot easier to read on the plane as there aren’t as many distractions). Film I’ve been getting a bit nostalgic over lockdown and re-watching some childhood faves for comfort. I just can’t go past the original 2004 A Series Of Unfortunate Events directed by Brad Silberling. The art direction is insane... it’s so whimsical and charming.

Music

I saw James Blake and Burna Boy live in LA last year and both shows just blew me away. I’m listening to a lot of afrobeat, love Pink Pantheress and adore Rosalia... everything she does musically and visually is amazing.

BENEE's 'LYCHEE' EP is out now.

Photo Credit: Lula Cucchiara

