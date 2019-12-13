Culture Clash: 220 Kid

220 Kid is a star in the making.

Blasting into the Top 10 with his breakout single 'Don't Need Love', the dance-pop sensation duelled with fellow riser GRACEY.

A stunning moment, the single has smashed its way across the globe, leaving competitors in its wake.

New single 'Too Many Nights' is out now, and it's set to follow the path laid down by his Top 10 debut.

He says it's "a special single to me, written at a pretty wild time in my life..." Bombastic production matched to his characterful vocal, it comes from a moment "when I was very torn and trying to find answers".

Alt-pop chanteuse JC Stewart blesses the track with her presence, and their dichotomous delivery affords 'Too Many Nights' a unique energy.

220 Kid comments: "We're going with something fresh, it doesn’t sound like anything out there, its dramatic and emotional but fun and playful, it’ll have you in your feels but also singing and dancing about..."

- - -

- - -

Favourite Book...

The Alchemist, life changing book about chasing your destiny and not ignoring the signs of your path. Someone showed it to me on a 20 hour bus ride where we talked about chasing our dreams and how we were going to achieve them.

I always re-read it when I need a boost in remembering what I am trying to do! Inspirational and beautiful.

Favourite TV show...

Blue Peter, cause I got two badges... I really loved Last Chance U as well.

Chef's Table is so beaut, and helpful in lockdown for seeing the world and all it’s delightful foods. Cinematography is brilliant too.

Favourite Film...

Peanut Butter Falcon currently is wonderful, a really moving and beautiful film that shows the best in human nature and the acting is superb. Cinematography is unreal and the story line heartwarming.

Favourite Album...

So many classics ! I can’t really even decide one, this is tough so many amazing pieces of work have influenced my life. Obviously classics from Fleetwood Mac, any Motown, Bee Gees, 'Thriller', Dr. Dre, Ben Howard's work. A wide range!

But one that really was important for me was Machine Gun Kelly's 'Bloom' which I had on repeat during a really tough and low time - I played it along side watching his performance at Pink Pop. And it helped me visualise and realise what I could achieve if I just stuck with it and got through that time.

- - -

'Too Many Nights' is out now.

