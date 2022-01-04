Conversations: French The Kid Opens Up

From slamming down pints at the local pub and enjoying the company of his friends, French The Kid is just your average geezer until he steps in the booth and is brought face-to-face with a mic. Challenging the topics of which many of us choose to disregard, the Essex star is reputable for his candid pen; from mental health to his harrowing experiences, he has racked up millions of views for his impeccable storytelling. Showing apparent signs of someone who you would have thought had studied the fundamental pillars of rap, it is in fact nothing but a natural talent for a kid who’s wavering pilgrimage formed him into the inspiring artist who stands before us today.

Growing up in Romford alongside his mother and older brother, from a youthful age French had close ties with the traveller community. Exposed to a variety of genres - alongside his mother who is a musician herself - it was only inevitable that one day he would follow in similar footsteps. After moving to Australia for his stepdad’s work, he moved again to the South-West of France which is where he learnt to speak fluent French – a knowledgeable twist to his music. Upon returning to the UK as a 16-year-old, his passion for rapping sprouted when he began freestyling with his friends for fun and since then it’s been nothing but a swift rise to the forefront of British rap.

A man of community and helping others, if you see French, you will often see his entourage of close friends nearby. If he finds success, then so do they. However, it’s not just his friends that gain his ever-ending support. If you delve into his latest debut mixtape ‘Never Been Ordinary’ French pays homage to his supporters and in doing so let’s the listener know he’s never one to turn down a DM of someone in need of encouragement or understanding – even with over 200,000 followers! Baring all within these 13 tracks, fans have been waiting since his emergence for a full-length project and my goodness are they in for a treat! Delivering everything a supporter of his would wish for, his versatility, transparency, and hunger to succeed combine to create a mixtape of grit and all-round quality.

Clash got the chance to catch up with French The Kid over Zoom prior to the release of the mixtape for an in-depth chat about ‘Never Been Ordinary’, his journey so far, his go-to drink at the bar, and more. Tap in below to see what French The Kid had to say…

- - -

- - -

Before we get into the mixtape, I’d love to take it back to the beginning. Paint me a picture of what it was like for you growing up…

I had a normal-ish beginning really, as you do when you’re a normal boy from England… playing football and all that. We ended up moving about and I ended up in France, stayed there for a very long time and I came back here when I was 16. I’ve been here since!

I read that your mum is a musician as well!

Yeah, rockstar! (laughs)

It runs in the family! Did she always encourage you when you first started out freestyling; I know some parents can feel otherwise about creative going down paths.

Of course! When she saw that I started doing music she was over the moon. I think she preferred that, rather than me getting into trouble all the time. Plus, she loves music herself so it’s almost like a mutual bond as well as everything else.

Do you both sit around the dinner table and talk about the albums that have dropped? (laughs)

Yeah! (laughs) We talk about the albums and instrumentals. We get a little sing-along going…nah I’m joking, we don’t do that! But don’t get it twisted I have an Irish family so when the drink comes in everyone is singing and playing instruments. It’s one person with a guitar and it sets off everyone else!

Some artists can be known for creating “vibe” music or being really good at hooks, with you it's always been your writing and punchlines, they are so complex and intricate. Did you ever study or analyse certain artists when learning your craft? Not everyone is blessed with that ability…

Not at all! I think that’s how I do what I do. I worked it all out myself and made it for the people around me at the beginning. That was a lot of help because the people around me have good taste in music anyway. If I had done something bad, they would say, “Ay French, this ain’t the one...” and that happened a lot! I don’t listen to enough UK rap in general to use that for my tracks. Growing up I was listening to rock, Motown, and house… pretty much everything!

- - -

- - -

One thing I’ve noticed about you over the years is that you always put quality before quantity. Is this something you believe strongly in?

Yeah, I believe in it, but I also think it’s a mindset thing. When I am in the studio, I can make three tracks, but I can also be unhappy with all of them. I’ll go in with an instrumental that I want to use but I will end up changing that instrumental seven times before I even release the tune. Until I think I have perfected it I won’t release it and that’s probably why! But yeah, I’m getting a bit more alright with it, I am just trying out things.

You are doing more than alright! Talk me through the choice behind ‘Never Been Ordinary’ – what does this mean to you? Does it root back to your childhood?

Yeah, when I started rapping on Instagram people were looking at me and thinking “What is going on here?!”. When I started out you wouldn’t see a rapper that looked like me, doing what I was doing. One day I came up with ‘Never Been Ordinary’ and I thought this rings and it became a trademark to who I am.

You aren’t afraid to open up and be vulnerable lyrically, whether this be talking about mental health or things you have experienced. When you go into the booth and put pen to paper with these memories or experiences, where does it take you mentally?

It’s crazy because I started off “real rap”, I mean that’s what I call it anyway, especially when I talk about things that have happened in the past or mental health. When I was writing that I was in a dark place, but now I get loads of messages from people that are telling me that they are in that dark place. I feel even more motivated by them more than myself now, but I’m still writing like that. It plays a massive part. You have to be real and open because supporters are everything, they need to be able to relate to you.

Do you ever feel regret? Or are you thankful for those experiences in a bittersweet way because they’ve made you who you are today?

Of course, 100%! Sh*t happens! My mum gave me that kind of mindset, you’ve just got to push on. Everyone else is living it, there are so many people that relate to you, and you wouldn’t even realise. I don’t regret anything no because I might not be where I am now if I didn’t do certain things.

You speak about the relationship with your supporters in ‘Conversations’. You mention in the track that you hate the fame but the sample and response to the fan speaks otherwise. How do you find dealing with the attention that comes with your profession? Do you ever feel pressured in any way when you receive messages like the ones you mentioned…

Never! I try and tell everyone this as soon as I see something I will reply to it, especially with things like that. I am so glad to reply, I want to reply to those type of things. In that track I really wanted to show people that it’s more than just about music for me. I am still trying to help a lot.

- - -

- - -

For a debut project of any sort there can be a pressure to fulfil not only what your fans want but something that’s almost extravagant? Feature wise, the only one on the tape is Slimz – repping Essex! How did you both meet? I see you go to the pub and shut down shows together often!

That’s my darg! We’re always about! As soon as me and Slimz met we just clicked, we are the same people. I had to get him on my mixtape. That’s my brother. I want to elevate my people, I ain’t really worried about anything else! There is another boy called Young Swizz from Essex who’s big, I would have got him on the tape as well, but we just didn’t end up doing it. Him and Slimz are proper doing it for Essex rap!

Did any tracks on the mixtape prove to be a particular challenge?

Nah because the way I put the mixtape together was over a very long period of time. A lot of the tracks on there are throughout the journey from me starting off in music. Some of them are from my first studio; the build of that mixtape was so natural! I put in tunes that weren’t meant for a mixtape, I never set out to create a mixtape from scratch. All in all, it probably took 6 months from me knowing I was going to put tracks into a mixtape.

Sonically this project is very unpredictable; you worked with a few producers, one of which is Lovelife who himself is very versatile -

My guy! The geezer is a wizard! It’s ridiculous!

He’s so good! Do you prefer to work with a select few producers and build a relationship or are you happy to jump in the booth with anyone?

I’ll back anything! Each producer is completely different. But I like bonding with people that I work with, especially producers and engineers – it’s like an understanding. Where me and Lovelife make bangers, he made ‘Thrill’ as well. He makes me feel like I am making the beat with him! For example, in ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ I threw in that sample and told him the melody I wanted underneath it, he just worked his magic and made that! ‘Thrill’ we made in the studio together that’s why it’s different, the geezer is musically talented on a different level.

Do you have a favourite track from the mixtape?

Yeah, it’s probably ‘Conversations’, it’s a bit of me. That’s the one that resonates with me the most, I would make that kind of music for the rest of my career.

Putting the music aside, we know you like going to the pub for a pint of beer and hanging out with your mates. What else do you like to do in your spare time? What makes you happy…

Oh no, that’s definitely it! (laughs) Drinking, going pub or going out. I love my people; I love being with them. Anything they are doing I’ll be there!

What’s your go-to drink? What are you ordering when you’re at the bar…

See, people take the piss out of me for this… it’s a vodka Red Bull -

I mean, you’re asking for trouble on that! (laughs) I know! When you start sobering, you’re like “oo, hang on a minute this ain’t right” especially if I have had a couple of shots as well it’s like a double dose. Depends on where I am though, because down the pub I’ll have a cheeky little Moretti!

Is there anything else we can expect to see from you this year?

I’m going to release this mixtape and from there it’s like a new start really. We’re just going to see what happens!

- - -

- - -

'Never Been Ordinary' is out now.

Words: Elle Evans

Photo Credit: Elliot Hensford

- - -