Come My Way: Mahalia Interviewed

Mahalia is music’s new mononym, and you better remember her name: she’s in it for the long haul.

- - -

- - -

Hype and relevancy: two elusive, antithetical entities that can make or break any artist. For Mahalia Burkmar AKA Mahalia, ‘buzz’ has shadowed her since she was primed for stardom at just 13. After signing with Atlantic Records, she released her first collection in the summer of 2012, an EP titled ‘Head Space’. A flurry of studio releases followed, but the enervating pressures of careering through an industry at such a malleable age almost derailed her desire to continue.

“Towards the beginning of my career, I couldn’t understand why my music wasn’t connecting and I was putting an immense amount of pressure on myself,” Mahalia tells Clash. “Not knowing exactly what you want to say can make it difficult for people to stay invested in you, but the industry was just waiting for my vision to fully form. I had to learn to be patient with myself.”

Now, at 21, Mahalia - an industry veteran - has a firm handle on her artistic flight path. After releasing the five-song ‘Seasons’ EP last year Mahalia is being touted as UK R&B’s next success story. Shortlisted for both the BBC Sound of 2019 and the Brits Critics’ Choice Award, the London-based songstress also topped YouTube Music’s inaugural Ones To Watch list. Additionally, Burkmar garnered transatlantic buzz when she performed ‘Sober’, her boom-bap ode to drunk dialling, for the COLORS studio - a go-to global prescriber of popularity, racking up a staggering 32 million views. So, how does Mahalia cope with the mounting adoration?

“Mum used to say, ‘Be aloof and be humble,’ and I’ve taken that with me as I’ve matured. Validation is important, I’m so grateful, but in order to thrive you can’t let it faze you,” she asserts.

- - -

- - -

It’s 2.30pm on an airless summer afternoon and we’re conversing via phone. Prior to our chat, Mahalia was posing for the cover shoot, beautified in high-fashion paraphernalia. Now she’s in an Uber - clad in sweats, make-up removed - en route to the studio to put the finishing touches on her long-awaited full-length, ‘Love & Compromise’, the seminal work of her career. Eight years in the making, the record charts Mahalia’s journey from tween upstart to a woman rejoicing in her own self-cultivated splendour.

“It’s the most fucking amazing feeling,” she beams in a Midlands accent. “It’s been such a long journey; I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. In the beginning I didn’t know what I wanted, that meant that it was easier for people to mould me and sway me. So many artists don’t come through that phase. I’m thankful I did, because I learnt to say no.”

During the course of our tête-à-tête, Mahalia flits between graciousness, conviviality and an astute mindfulness of her place in it all. She doesn’t mince her words; her answers are measured but also refreshingly unfiltered. Touching on “the influencer generation” and the pitfalls of social media, Mahalia’s response underscores just how vital an artist who has worked assiduously on their craft is to the generation coming up.

“The people that call themselves influencers are never actually influencing. It’s dangerous. What I find influential are artists, public speakers or activists trying to change the world for the better, getting me to think about the world in a different way. It’s this whole Instagram versus reality thing. So much of it is fake. The message I want to get across to young people is don’t look at me and think everything I’m doing is perfect. I’m a 21-year old kid making the same mistakes. I’m still figuring my shit out,” she explains.

- - -

- - -

Asked about things she wouldn’t compromise on, Mahalia’s riposte mirrors the realness and relatability she interlaces so effortlessly into her songs: “Wearing heels on a night out in London, Two for Tuesday Domino’s Pizza, and taking the bins out are things I won’t compromise on. I am not lugging those bins down the stairs.” Her tone changes. “I will never compromise my personality, I will never again dilute myself in the name of love. I’ve had so many relationships where they’ve picked apart my personality. I will never let anyone change me again.”

Mahalia’s obdurate rules when it comes to boys and relationships resonates with Generation Y, who lean on her wry openness and steely sense of self-preservation, no more evident on single ‘Do Not Disturb’. Her words have been reduced to “man-hating” platitudes by some critics, which she vehemently rejects, insisting her goal is to exhume the sometimes irrational, ugly thoughts women universally harbour in moments of anguish.

“I constantly get asked, specifically by older men, ‘Are you just going to write about love? Are you only going to write about how much you hate men?’ Shut up! If you think that my songs are only about hating men, then you’re not really listening. For me the album title is a little gibe at all those naysayers.”

- - -

- - -

Mahalia had actually conceived a version of the album title years ago, recalling the time her mum showed her a clip from a 1982 documentary, All By Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story. The clip has since become a viral, gif-able soundbite, diluting the full exchange between the iconoclastic Eartha Kitt and her male interviewer. The crucial part comes when Kitt is asked if she would compromise for a man.

“What is compromising?” she poses, her expression an amusing merge of outrage and utter bafflement. “If a man came into your life, wouldn’t you want to compromise?” he stresses.

Kitt, now exasperated, delivers the killer blow: “A relationship is a relationship that has to be earned, not to compromise for. When you fall in love, what is there to compromise about?”

The sermon had been signed, sealed and delivered. The media historically has not been generous in its depiction of black women, but Eartha remained steadfast in her beliefs and, for Mahalia, it was a no-brainer that this gospel would embed itself into the empowered narrative of her work.

“When it went viral, I was like fuck, it’s not my secret anymore! I had this emotional connection with Eartha and her words long before. Her words have always inspired me; they’ve lived with me through relationships. These are the words of a black woman, passed down by my mum, another black woman, to me. Do you know how important that is?” she says with vim.

Burkmar was born into an interracial family, but the inverse of those shared by her friends. “I grew up with a few mixed-race friends, but they all had an English mother and a Caribbean or African father, whereas I had a black female role model in my mum and a white Dad. I didn’t necessarily have it easier, but my mum instilled in me this pro-black attitude and my dad nurtured me artistically. I recognise my privilege and that I was one of the luckier ones.”

- - -

- - -

Nevertheless, growing up in a predominantly white neighbourhood in Leicester meant Mahalia developed the facility to endure racial discord early on, subsequently imbuing her songs with a central orientation to unabashed blackness.

“For a very long time, I struggled with where to place myself. It’s that typical cliché of being too white for the black kids and too black for the white kids…” She pauses mid-sentence. “I have to be careful here, but there was so much small-minded bullshit where I grew up in Leicester. A lot of racism. But I love my origins, I love where I’m from. I’m unapologetically black and unapologetically Leicester.”

With ‘Love & Compromise’, Mahalia has promised a cohesive composite of the guitar-strumming “psycho-acoustic soul” that defined her earlier cuts, with earthy, Erykah-esque neo-soul, ’90s R&B and programmed hip-hop concocted by the likes of Sounwave - Kendrick Lamar’s primary collaborator - and DJ Dahi.

The LP is a vitrine for Mahalia’s angsty melodrama, with lamentations on fuck-boys but also boys who love deeply, friendships and identity - retaining a buoyant feel throughout. “I want it to be a communal experience, for people to feel close to me when listening,” she says. “My favourite records, the ones that I love, soundtrack my day: when I’m cooking, when I’m dancing, when I’m crying. I want my record to do the same.”

Mahalia’s basking in the glow of a “healthy phase” in her life. She’s creatively at the peak of her powers and she has a man - a welcome transition that has enhanced her scope as a songwriter.

“I used to find it hard to write about being in love, until I met a guy that I really liked and was good for me. When I was writing all my break-up songs, I was genuinely heartbroken, and the idea of writing a love song would make me genuinely sick,” she admits. “Now, I’m in a good relationship, which is rare for me. I’m happy, but in a year I might not be. But I’m good with that. I’ve always been a go-with-the flow type of person, but it’s refreshing to feel fulfilled; I don’t particularly want to kill anyone. That’s growth!”

- - -

- - -

Mahalia will release new EP 'Isolation Tapes' on May 1st.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photographer: William Spooner

Fashion: Justin Hamilton

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.