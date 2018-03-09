Collaboration Is Key: Roska On His New Album

Roska is one of the central figures in the UK funky story, an important and often under-rated sound from the UK underground.

A vital, continually challenging producer, his sound sluices together elements of grime, soca, house, and so much more, a potent, heady brew that is forever in evolution.

Returning to the LP format for the first time in five years, new album 'Perception' lands tomorrow (September 7th) via the producer's own Kicks & Snares imprint.

Working with a number of other artists, it's a collaboration-fuelled project, but this approach also allows Roska's own voice to be heard.

A sizzling return packed with innovation and storming rhythmic workouts, it's been a key play on the Clash stereo for weeks now.

Here, Roska talks a little more about the record, discussing a few key collaboration...

Donae’O

Working on this album and sourcing features wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. Me and D have tried to work on music for a while and finally found time to get in the studio late last year. The thing with working with Donae’O was his process in creating, refusing to get stuck on one project at a time.

Part of collaborating is the experience and meeting in the middle when it comes to work process and styles. Being able to ask Donae’O about his previous work from the early parts of his career and hearing the stories was the icing on the cake.

Simbad

When I linked up with Simbad early this year I already had a version of 'Running' done but I felt I needed more colour on the whole track. I linked up with Chrystal back in 2016 to work on a few tracks and held this for the album. Chilling in Simbad’s studio listening to him lace some new chords just gave the whole track what it needed. This felt like an overdue collaboration with Simbad as we’ve known each other since 2009 the early days of Roska and also UK funky as a genre.

Newham Generals

Both of these talented artists had my ears from over a decade ago when pirate radio was in full swing and stations like DeJa Vu had most of the best Grime crews on there. Also when Foots and Double used to be on Rinse with DJ Tubby around 2006. So to get them on a feature for the album is such a big achievement. What they’ve delivered on this piece of work shows how versatile they are as individuals and as a team plus the level of experience when it comes to working on a slower bpm.

Aleisha Lee

I started working with Aleisha back in 2010 around my first album and we came up with ‘Over You’ which I dropped on my BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix hosted by Pete Tong.

Fast forward eight years I hit up Aleisha about a concept I wanted to run by her regarding my LP and some live shows and she was all game, we wrote another song for the album and some other bits too. She’s up there with the quickest writers and effortless when it comes to recording.

Jammz

So me and Jammz started following each other last year and he sent me a few funky tracks he produced years ago. Then I asked him later in 2017 if he’d be up for doing a few tracks for an EP which we released in June this year. We managed to record and edit it all in two sessions which resulted in three tracks crossing over with grime and UK funky which was a fun process. Definitely one of the hardest working when it comes to organisation and delivery.

- - -

- - -

Roska will release new album 'Perception' on September 7th.

