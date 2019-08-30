Coco Reflects On His UK Garage Roots

Way back when grime was literally a dirty word UK garage reigned supreme.

A phenomenal club sound, it's exuberant, soulful feel moved from the underground to the pinnacle of the charts, setting records for others to follow.

Coco grew up around it. As a kid his family would invite people round, throwing on some tunes in the process.

UK garage was a continual soundtrack, and it's something he returns to on his explosive new single 'Crowd Reaction'.

Produced by Conducta, it's a real club banger, matching those 2-step beats to Coco's muscular, grime-oriented approach. With guest bars from C4 it's a weighty return, with Coco's full EP 'Regional Murker' set to follow on September 10th.

Clash caught up with the Sheffield rapper to find out which UKG bangers first caught his attention...

MJ Cole - 'Be Sincere'



Big fan of this track as it brings back a lot of nostalgia. MJ Cole is definitely one of the key players of the early garage sounds that I remember hearing. I always remember him for having such a distinctive symphony arrangement.

Shola Ama - 'Imagine'



I think I heard the garage version before the original if I remember correctly. Shola Ama was probably the first female artist from the UK I was mad over, my mum was a big fan also. Feel good vibes with a infectious drum pattern.

Craig David - 'Woman Trouble'



I’d be lying if I said I never used to sing this at the top of my lungs haha! This just gives me a real early 2000’s feel, and it is one the UK Garage songs that stuck with me the most. Craig David was also a prominent figure in the UK garage sound and I used to hear him everywhere from the radio to the TV.

Rosie Gaines - 'Closer Than Close'



I have to pay homage to my mum again for introducing me to this track. This was always played and sung in the house. The use of instruments in this has a real funky vibe whilst still keeping the garage element.

Architechs - 'Body Groove'



I still play this one till this day. This track cant not put a smile on your face. The string plucking melody is so recognisable along with the vocals and will forever stand the test of time in UK garage.

'Regional Murker' EP drops on September 10th.