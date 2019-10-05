Club Combinations: OTHERLiiNE Interviewed

It’s perhaps inevitable that Lil Silva and George FitzGerald would cross paths.

The two producers draw on a similar range of ideas, and despite their work existing in different spheres the pair have plenty of music loves, passions, and sonic fascinations. One was invited to remix the other, and with contact finally made Lil Silva and George FitzGerald began sending across ideas – snippets at first, but quickly evolving into songs.

“We got in the studio together after I did that remix,” explains George, “and – as you usually do – we had the idea of doing one track together. Without thinking about it we wrote loads of music, and it wasn’t like we got together and said: oh cool, let’s do a side project together and call it something. It was just writing music together, because it felt really natural.”

“It was just coming out really quickly, so we carried on creating, without thinking where it could go or what we could do with it. It was only when we got to the end that we thought, well, shit! There’s a lot of music, and it sounds different to what we both do in our solo projects. So we wanted to give it what it deserves and put it out properly.”

Out now, new project OTHERLiiNE is a taut, precise mission statement. Expertly curated, it touches on themes both would recognise – the influence of UK funky, shared experiences within the UK garage nexus – while also injecting plenty of fresh, forward-thinking ideas.

“Especially if you’re used to being a solo producer, you come up in your bedroom on a laptop, you’re used to working on your own,” says Lil Silva. “Sometimes working with other people can be a chore or you don’t really hit it off with them, or there’s no chemistry and it feels like work.”

“It’s never felt like work, being in the studio together. It’s fun! It’s exactly why you started off making music in the first place. Because it’s fun. You don’t think about where it has to go. The enjoyment of simply making music is there – and it’s the best job in the world, when it’s like that.”

Working to their own pace, OTHERLiiNE had the freedom to let the music go where it needed to go, while also retaining the discipline to impact a singular direction. “We went back over the material a lot,” says George. “We didn’t just write, write, write and it was like this. It got to a stage where we knew we wanted to do something with it, and then we started to think about how we can make it a coherent whole. So we went back over things, re-shaped them, and made it feel coherent, like a project.”

Moving between each other’s studios, the pair launched the project with dynamic, fiery single ‘Chimes’. Re-contextualising club tropes for their own purposes, it set out the project’s stall immediately, an onslaught of fresh ideas.

“I think looking back, it’s the track that most obviously shows off the different elements that go into the mix with us when we make music together. You can hear funky in there, garage, you can hear square-wave bass-line that’s almost grime or eski… stuff like that. The other tracks exhibit that as well, but not as much as this one. It kicked off the project quite well.”

Alexander Brown came on board for Creative Direction, working on the album artwork, videos, and their immersive live sets. “It’s so difficult to get somebody to realise what you have in your head,” says George, “which is a really good visual representation of the energy on the record. When I look at the cover, at least, it looks like the record. How it sounds. That’s the only way I can describe it.”

Lil Silva agrees: “It’s like a whole other world. We’ve spent the last month making visuals that we’ll use at the live shows. We’re really excited about that.”

Set to play London’s Village Underground this March before lining up a hectic summer season, OTHER LiiNE are ready to open a fresh chapter. Constantly creative, the pair are already ear-marking their next project.

“It doesn’t really stop,” George insists. “We kind of had to put a finishing point on where we stopped writing for this record, because otherwise we’d carry on and on and on. We’ve got quite a few things for whatever comes next. You have to keep that energy going. If that energy exists then you have to keep writing. But you also have to finish off records!”

“Me and TJ are writing all the time. This record is just a snapshot of what we did over a two, three-year period. Where that ends up going I couldn’t tell you at the moment!”

“There’s definitely more,” his colleague vows. “There’s definitely more to come.”

Catch OTHERLiiNE at London's Village Underground on March 11th.

