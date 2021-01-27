CLASH Studios x Digit Music Production Workshops To Relaunch

We are excited to announce the relaunch of a new initiative with Digit as part of our ongoing Clash Cares programme.

The recent launch of our record label MSC_RPBLC with debut double A-side release from mental health awarensss initiative VOID making waves, has opened up a new pathway for aspiring creatives via our network.

As part of our ongoing work with Able Orchestra and Digit, we have put together a new framework of educational sessions that aims to normalise the conversation and enable future creators of all abilities.

Digit is an award-winning multimedia creative agency. They create and distribute high-quality audio content and develop tools and frameworks that make content creation accessible. Combining the lived experience and area expertise of their workforce with progressive business thought leadership.

They increase access to and support participation in the arts, and through industry apprenticeships, nurture accessible pathways to meaningful employment to drive greater diversity in the creative industries.

Jason Dasent, a core team member at Digit, brings extensive expertise through his decades of experience in all aspects of recording and music production through his studio, Studio Jay Recording in Trinidad.

As a visually impaired producer, Jay has lived experience of overcoming the limitations of mainstream music software and develops overlays for popular music production software, making them accessible to screen reading software.

Piloted last year to great success, with the lift of social restrictions we are planning towards a relaunch of the initiative in July 2021 with developments in our remote access learning capabilities to facilitate dial-in to sessions from home.

Bringing together technology and innovation that can enable visually impaired and sighted musicians alike to further their creative aspirations.

- - -

"The Maschines Are Here..." Showreel

- - -

Pilot Session Overview - Duration: 2 hours

• Introduction to accessible music technology including a short talk from Jay & Sarah on the initiative's aims to provide full accessibility to the latest music technology for all.

• Introduction to Maschine and Komplete Kontrol discussing their relevance in today’s music industry, and how with the use of Digit’s software overlays, they can be used by a visually impaired producer with the same efficiency as a sighted producer.

• Demonstration from Jay & Sarah of Maschine, Komplete Kontrol, Control 1 used in a professional context to create a project from start to finish.

• Hands on session with personal tutoring on Control 1, Maschine and Komplete Kontrol.

• Short Q+A session

- - -

"The Maschines Are Here" Pilot Session Hosted By Jayson Dasent

- - -

Register Your Interest For Clash x Digit 2021 Workshops:

Register your interest in taking part in Clash x Digit Music workshops from July 2021 by filling out the form below.

- - -

