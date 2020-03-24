Clash Readers vs Rina Sawayama

In these strange times of lockdown, self-care is more important than ever.

Pop visionary Rina Sawayama took to Twitter in a live Q&A with Clash readers, as part of our Clash Cares initiative.

From the beauty regimes and music tips, to the genre mash-up of her own sound, Rina gave us some pearls of pop wisdom…

- - -

Kicking off the Q&A, Rina was in a suitable place to chat self-care, coming to us direct from a very relaxing bubble bath.

fine currently coming to u from an afternoon bath — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

When asked for her music tips for lockdown, she sung the praises of Dua Lipa’s latest album 'Future Nostalgia', and a particular banger from it, as well as her own upcoming album ‘SAWAYAMA’

@DUALIPA album in particular the one hallucinate thats giving me peak girls aloud vibes — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

my upcoming debut full length extravaganza SAWAYAMA ofc — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

Make-up plays a big part of Rina’s performance, so readers were asking about the importance of visuals when it comes to her as an artist, as well as beauty regimes being a part of self-care in lockdown.

sorry I didn’t answer ur q I think getting up and having a regime even with nowhere to go is really important so u don’t get depressed ! — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

my beauty regime is fucked rn cos all my products that I get from Yesstyle r sold out online !! I think fashion and makeup can bring new perspectives to songs so it’s a vital part of any performance !! — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

hugely important ! the visual side tells YOUR interpretation/intention of the song, so I’m careful with who (directors, video producers) i trust with that vision. but on the whole I spend more time thinking bout the music for sure — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

One reader asked about her strong stance speaking out against anti-Asian racism, which they said seemed more important than ever during a time when some demographics are being associated with the health crisis.

Her response was characteristically positive.

I don’t have the answer to making people feel better during this difficult time - all I personally want to do is to give joy to ppl. And trust me I see all the anti-Asianness/general fuckery happening online but I want to focus on being a positive Asian voice now more than ever — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

Another wanted to know about her genre-bending style, asking: “Did you aim to genre bend when writing your album/music or did it just happen?”

it kinda just happened? the melody and lyrics lead the production of the song usually, so whatever those two things wanna say, the production follows ! — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

As we were speaking on the Trans Day of Visibility, another asked about the best way for people not in that community to be positive allies.

educate yourself, if with them in person then be aware and stand up to hate if need be. but educating urself most important ! — NEW ALBUM + TOUR RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 31, 2020

Wise words for strange times, thank you Rina!

- - -

