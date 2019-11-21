Clash Readers Pick Their Coldplay Favourites

Coldplay's place in the critical canon remains an odd phenomenon.

Despite colossal success and some daring moves, the band feel somewhat neglected; sure, they sell a lot of records, but when the writers of Peep Show are able to place them on a pedestal with the Nazis and emerge unscathed then something, somewhere, has gone wrong.

New album 'Everyday Life' lands on November 22nd, and it's said to match their stadium-filling tendencies with those art-pop sensibilities, the sort of thing that enabled Brian Eno to get involved with some of their biggest, boldest recordings.

Ahead of this, Clash idly asked readers on Twitter to name their favourite songs - here's the pick of a cavalcade of Coldplay memories...

@petepaphides nominated: 'Viva La Vida'



@geowulfmusic nominated: 'Amsterdam'



@limitedmitch nominated: 'Shiver'



@Dante_Banks nominated: 'The Scientist'



@Enricaforpeace nominated: 'The Talk'



@martynmyoung nominated: 'Hurt Like Heaven'



@NarzraA nominated: 'Fix You'



@munropage nominated: 'Don't Panic'



@MatthewBurt875 nominated: 'Speed Of Sound'



@pegerteg nominated: 'Clocks'



@balmediecats nominated: 'God Put A Smile Upon Your Face'



@HenriJasmine nominated: 'Christmas Lights'



@mrdiscopop nominated: 'Everything's Not Lost'



@Matt_Charlton nominated: 'Violet Hill'

Coldplay will release 'Everyday Life' on November 22nd.

