Clash Predicts: Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 Shortlist

In spite of everything, music continues to move forwards.

The pandemic may have halted touring, but it hasn't halted artistry - indeed, there's a fair argument to be made that 2020 is one of the strongest years for music that we've had for quite some time.

Tomorrow - July 23rd - the shortlist of the Hyundai Mercury Prize is announced, 12 albums by 12 artists that will fight it out for the final prize.

The rollcall of nominated albums will be unveiled on Lauren Laverne's 6 Music show between 10.30am - 11.30am, and competition is set to be fierce.

With that in mind, we've decided to try and second-guess the Mercury panel. Which albums will they pick? We think it'll be the following 12 releases...

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘KIWANUKA’



‘Kiwanuka’ is an inspired, groundbreaking piece of work, seeing British-Ugandan artist Michael Kiwanuka exploring and embracing who he is – a journey of both self-discovery and self-acceptance.

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’



‘Future Nostalgia’ is exactly what this record conveys, chiming with the current collective consciousness, longing for past freedoms that we’ll be reacquainted with soon. It’ll keep us going in the meantime, and will surely be the soundtrack to a safer summer once this is (hopefully) all over.

The 1975 – ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’



‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is lyrically playful and musically a step away from being confused for a compilation album of the best tracks this group has ever released. But that confusion is warranted. This is The 1975’s quarantine Megazord and they’re about to save the world again.

J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’



An album that moves from red-blooded braggadocio to intense self-doubt, ‘Big Conspiracy’ never fully sits in one place, this ever-evolving puzzle with J Hus at the core. He wears many masks, but it’s often when these slip that ‘Big Conspiracy’ is at its most viral, and revealing.

Moses Boyd – ‘Dark Matter’



On listening to ‘Dark Matter’, it’s astonishing how many clever ideas Boyd manages to spin into earworms - the album is literally dripping with them. The next astonishing thing is how tight it feels: at just under and hour the album isn’t notably long nor short, but there are no parts that drag or feel out of place.

This isn’t a hip-hop album, a jazz album, an electronica album...but something that will speak to fans of those genres who’ll take this as their album.

Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’



It is a beautiful, enigmatic, joyous, sultry, utterly fabulous and insanely-inventive album that delivers above and beyond its expectations, quite a feat for a record conceived by one of the best British artists around at the moment.

Porridge Radio – ‘Every Bad’



Porridge Radio have not only written the album of their careers but possibly of the year too. Their new project ‘Every Bad’ is full of the catchy songs that are overflowing with lo-fi ramshackle post-punk guitars and uplifting vocals.

And if that wasn’t enough to make you fall in love with this rickety quartet wait until you hear the lyrics. Dana Margolin sings of love, loss, redemption, and most importantly, inclusion like no other.

Charli XCX - ‘How I’m Feeling Now’



Charli starts and ends with hard disorienting club bangers, leaving the middle of the album space to expose her tenderness and vulnerability while still retaining her futuristic, unpredictable sound and penchant for an irresistible pop hook.

Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’



Whilst the lyrics are direct and, in your face, the production is just as precise and thought out. It flows with Kano’s quick pace and ability to turn on the heat so quickly. The album offers 10 tracks of quality and meaning over the meaningless repackaged corporate sound that is found more often than not in this day and age.

Whether it's Made In The Manor or the 17-minute video to accompany ‘Trouble’ and ‘Class of Deja’ on this project, Kano is someone who succeeds in consistently creating full-bodied pieces of art.

FKA twigs – ‘MAGDALENE’



‘Magdalene’ is the musical extension of this drive for self-possession. twigs seems happy for it to operate on one level as an unabashed break-up album, lanced through with regret and words left unsaid.

Laura Marling – ‘Song For Our Daughter’



There might not be any break-out moments that will cause agnostics to sit up and finally pay attention, but Laura Marling didn’t make this album for them. It’s clear that this is a very meaningful album for the songwriter, and it is sure to have a great impact on many of her fans who have felt similar turmoil through their early adulthood, or are recent mothers worried for the future of their children.

In those respects, ‘Song For Our Daughter’ is a powerful and resounding success, and re-affirms Marling’s position as one of our most important feminist songwriters.

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’



The youthful, thrill-seeking (much like the title suggests) exploits of Georgia Barnes position her as an unwittingly and encouragingly confident new face of the British music scene. Early singles from this album - most notably 'About Work The Dancefloor' signalled that something different, something bold, something exciting was on the way on her sophomore full length and, for the most part, these assumptions are realised.

