Clash Picks: Songs To Help You Get Out Of Bed

The spread of coronavirus has masked that of another pandemic, with mental health pressures and building anxiety taking their toll on us all.

The Clash team certainly aren't immune from this, with the country wrestling with sleepless nights, early mornings, and fractured days.

We asked our writers what songs they listen to in order to escape from this funk, and it's a diverse bunch of picks, ranging from left field classical music right through to 90s R&B.

So join us by turning off the alarm clock, and turning up the stereo...

- - -

Tears For Fears - 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'



'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' is the glittering focal point of Tears For Fears' second album, 1985's 'Songs From The Big Chair'.

What better way to start the day than with that twinkling synth and weightless guitar, blossoming into a transcendent pop anthem with universal appeal. It builds and builds and builds as we soar into another day in lockdown.

Apparently 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' came together in a week; well it will stay with me, and my mornings, for a lifetime. (As picked by Katie Thomas)

- - -

Spice Girls - 'Never Give Up On The Good Times'



'Never Give Up On The Good Times' is a perfect pop song; a buoyant disco beat, soaring strings, catchy keyboard riffs and a chorus that's a joy to singalong to — "Never give up on the good times" it goes, "livin' it up is a state of mind."

On these weird, uncertain days when we're concerned for the people we love and stuck inside with only our housemates and cats for company, it's important not to give up on, well, livin' it up.

Friends, pints, dance floors, we shall be reunited with the good times, and it will be magnificent. (As picked by Katie Thomas)

- - -

Eels - 'Fresh Feeling'



Maybe not the most 'hip' track, with appearances in Scrubs (remember Scrubs? What a consistently great soundtrack).

The chaotic intro gives way to one of the most recognisable and uplifting string sections in pop music. The walking bass and steady build up is a steady accompaniment as you stumble to the kitchen, put the kettle on and that first taste of coffee.

Mark Everett is known for tackling songs about death, loneliness and depression - so perhaps it's not a surprise that he can write music that can arm you for the day ahead. (As picked by Chris Spring)

- - -

Paramore - 'Hard Times'

“All that I want /Is a hole in the ground/You can tell me when it’s all right/For me to come out.”

Sometimes if you feel angry, sad, frustrated, all of the above, nothing hits the spot quite like when you're belting out the lyrics to a song that, musically, is a big candyfloss cloud of optimism, but lyrically, is embracing that, for now, you're not exactly OK.

Paramore's 'Hard Times' embraces this concept to its core; pastel pop with an emo heart. 'Hard Times' is fluorescent in its depiction of darkness, and it feels especially great in the AM. (As picked by Katie Thomas)

- - -

Move D, Benjamin Brunn - 'Magnetically Levitated Train'



Do you remember the days of severe delays and engineering works?

Now that remote work is the new norm, how about gently easing yourself into the day with pitter-pattering IDM opus 'Magnetically Levitated Train' by Move D and Benjamin Brunn? That’s the next best thing to a 17-minute meditation. (As picked by Eero Holi)

- - -

Sango - 'Eu Tu Devoro'



Sango always manages to blend so many sounds together with his music. Normally, they are a higher tempo, but this track is light always manages to calm the mood.

The five minutes go by so quickly once you press play. (As picked by Joe Hale)

- - -

Skipworth And Turner - 'Thinking About Your Love'



There's a cheesy-but-undeniably-uplifting film called Begin Again, in which Keira Knightley (the struggling musician who relocated from London to New York with a man who promptly cheated on her) and Mark Ruffalo (the middle-aged alcoholic label founder who gets kicked off his own label by his younger, cooler counterparts) meet at an open mic night and join forces to work on a record.

At the wrap party, James Corden (Knightley's fellow music pal and confidant) puts this Skipworth And Turner tune on, and starts a game in which the loser is the first person to start dancing.

Get out of bed, put this on, and let's see how long you can sit still for. (As picked by Katie Thomas)

- - -

Limp Bizkit - 'Break Stuff'



Given that you inevitably end up resenting your alarm, I’ve never wanted to burden any of my favourite artists with having to wake me up in the morning.

Instead I’ve given that honour to Limp Bizkit so that every morning I wake up determined to start my day in spite of Fred Durst and because, let’s face it, everyday is one of those days…

(As picked by William Dop)

- - -

John Tchicai - 'Hymn'



Every morning I sit in my lounge, before everyone else is up, and drink a red bush tea. I look out of the window at the sun cresting over my neighbours houses and I play 'John Tchicai With Strings'.

There is something soothing about this album that gets me ready for the day ahead. It’s got an abstract jazz vibe, with plenty going on in the background, that is perfect to get lost in.

(As picked by Nick Roseblade)

- - -

Roberto Pregadio - 'Il Pistolero Dell'Ave Maria (Titoli II)'



When I go to the supermarket and am queuing up outside I hum this. It sets me up the desolation I’m about to find.

The soaring horns are uplifting but the stark percussion keeps my mind on the prize. Get the bread. Get the milk. No one is standing in the way of the flapjacks.

However, by the time the euphoric final third kicks I feel like everything is going to be alright and we can get through this. One shop at a time.

(As picked by Nick Roseblade)

- - -

Vampire Weekend - 'Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa'



A song that's retro charm effortlessly brings back childhood drives to the likes of Paul Simon - while also reminding fans in their thirties of skinnier jeans and terrible fringes. An undeniably catchy trip that adds a dash of sunshine to these mad, mad times.

Hell, Vampire Weekend's whole back catalog should be injected into the veins every 72 hours.

(As picked by Sam Walker-Smart)

- - -

Gabrielle - 'Dreams'



This is a great song to kickstart your day, a bit of fruitful and hopeful R&B. This song isn’t too buoyant but has that fun sway to it, literally impossible to hear it and not get up and dance whilst doing something as mundane as making your breakfast.

Even lyrically this song is telling you to keep hopeful and carry on because you’ve got this, “I’m not looking for tomorrow I’m living for tonight,” the absolute motto we should all being living by right now.

(As picked by Laviea Thomas)

- - -

Natasha Bedingfield - 'Pocket Full Of Sunshine'



We’ve all seen Easy A... if not why the hell not. 'Pocket Full Of Sunshine' is quite literally the epitome of sunshine and rainbows, and since we’ve had quite a few sunny days whilst in house arrest this song just feels like the absolute best to correspond with that.

'Pocket Full Of Sunshine' needs little to no explanation, other than you literally can’t not dance to it - it’s impossible, nonetheless a great way to start your day off; it’ll probably even get you up to do those projects you’ve been sitting on.

Just maybe ignore repetitive lyrics, “take me away, to better days,” maybe...

(As picked by Laviea Thomas)

- - -

Corrine Bailey Rae - 'Put Your Record On'



I love, love this song, purely because it sets the tone of being mellow at the beginning, which often matches how you’re feeling at the time you’re listening it. But the chorus literally uplifts you to get up, get out of whatever pit you’ve found yourself in and do something that’ll make you feel better.

I just think this song can rise anyone from feeling down into feeling that little bit better. You also, cannot help but sing that damm chorus.

(As picked by Laviea Thomas)

- - -

Soul II Soul - 'Keep On Movin'



Nothing like a bit of 90s euphoria to lift the spirits. This whole album ('Club Classics Vol. One') is perfect quarantine morning listening. The chorus on this track is particularly relevant in these weird times - "keep on moving, don't stop, nooo..."

(As picked by Angus McKeon)

- - -

Tame Impala - 'Patience'



It’s difficult to be in a slump when listening to the woozy basslines and psychedelic tunes of Kevin Parker’s music.

Listening to any Tame Impala song is a cathartic experience, but more so with the single off the recent album ‘The Slow Rush.’ The conga drums, piano riffs, and Kevin’s mesmerising voice will soothe your anxieties and in five minutes, will have you believing you’re dancing on a tropical island.

At the very least, it will remind you that in these uncertain times, we just need a little patience.

(As picked by Caroline Edwards)

- - -

Sufjan Stevens - 'Chicago'



Sufjan's ability to cast standard singer-songwriter tropes in a new, heavenly light reached its apex on 'Chicago'. One of his best known tracks, it rejuvenates that well-worn myth of the road trip to locate a fine essence of personal and spiritual renewal, its boundless innocence wrapped up in a beatific promise of what tomorrow could bring.

Pop on some coffee, turn Sufjan Stevens up loud, and let that trumpet salvo embrace your day.

(As picked by Robin Murray)

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.