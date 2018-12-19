Clash Picks Out The Top 40 Songs Of 2018

As we struggle to consume all of the perishable gifts that have been bestowed on us over the past week before we all rush off for our respective Christmas arrangements, we've decided to start a debate around our favourite songs of the year.

Now, amidst a war zone of mince pies, donuts and bottles of wine, we've assembled a 40 track playlist of tracks that range from pop bangers to country ballads for you to absorb over the festive season.

Now get some eggnog down you, and your whole family will be singing along to tracks by the likes of Travis Scott, IDLES, Ariana Grande, Mason Ramsey, Pusha T and Christine & The Queens in no time!

Listen below via Spotify...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.