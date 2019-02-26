Clash DJ Mix - Xander Ghost

Xander Ghost is the Cairo-born and Europe-based multi-disciplinary artist who is linking his African heritage with Western club culture.

A producer, a DJ, and a designer, his outlook encompasses an astonishing array of influences, from the Cairo street sounds of his childhood through to the fashion houses of Paris and Milan.

Responsible for his own brand of eye-wear, A Better Feeling is specifically designed for DJs and helps to protect their eyes in the booth.

They look fantastic, too, with everyone from Burna Boy through to Megan Thee Stallion spotted wearing them.

Currently predominantly based in Berlin and London, Xander Ghost's DJ sets have broadened from his innate love of hip-hop to incorporate radically different sounds.

Re-configuring his conception of music, he immerses himself in the collision between machine-made and natural sounds.

Crafting a special mix for Clash, his selection exemplifies some of the aesthetic leylines he is currently pursuing in both his music and design.

It's a riveting, challenging, absorbing mix, one you'll want to re-play time after time.

