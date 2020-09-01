Clash DJ Mix - Wookie

Wookie is a pivotal name in British electronic music.

One of the foundational production voices in the evolution of UK garage, his releases include some of the genre's key moments.

Honestly, where would club culture in this country be without 'Battle'? "When you just had enough, and you see no way out, it's alright don't panic, things can work for your crew..."

Still at the forefront, Wookie has kept true to his identity, a decision that has born fruit with UKG swinging right round, and filling floors all over again.

Set to play Nottingham's Wigflex City Festival in May, Wookie has handed Clash an exquisitely designed DJ Mix, with one eye on the past, and the other on the future.

Billed as his 'Getreadywe'regoingout' mix, it's a colossal dose of fun and energy just as winter begins to bite.

Tune in now.

Wigflex City Festival runs between May 8th - 9th - tickets.

