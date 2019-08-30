Clash DJ Mix - Willaris K.

Willaris K. has always had a painterly touch.

The Australian producer is known for his nuanced, slow-paced, almost ambient productions, patiently layering up different aspects of sound.

The results are often fantastically beautiful, something that has gained international attention.

Chalking up a performance at Coachella, Willaris K. then joined RÜFÜS DU SOL’s worldwide ‘Solace’ tour as main support, touching down at London's Alexandra Palace in the process.

2020 has brought a pair of gilded EPs - 'Lustre' and 'Full Noise' - including a neat collaboration with fellow Australian artist Gordi.

Here, Willaris K. supplies an exclusive mix for Clash readers - it's an absorbing selection, one that is heavy on atmosphere.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

The 1975 - Yeah I Know

Park Hye Jin - Can You

Andras - Goggles

Kelly Lee Owens - On

Headie One & Fred Again - Judge Me (ft. FKA twigs)

Willaris. K - Get With My Light (ft. Tom Snowdon)

Oneohtrix Point Never - The Pure and the Damned (ft. Iggy Pop)

Crush3d - Sunburst Shlohmo - Hopeless

Phil Kieran - Melbourne Strings

Headie One & Fred Again - Told (Brian Eno Remix)

Lapalux - Reverence

Willaris. K - Past Light

- - -

