Rising producer Vhyce links with Future Disco for his new drop, an exciting flurry of club flavours delivered with incredible energy.

It's further signs that the beat maker is definitely worth keeping an eye out for, following a well received partnership with Boogie Angst.

Steering our latest Clash DJ Mix, Vhyce rips together left of centre house, disco, and more for a feast of textured electronics.

Tight mixing and a well chosen selection combine for a tasteful blend, one that moves from slinky nu-disco to the all-out glamour of prime Italo.

There's no tracklisting, but we guarantee it's worth your time - tune in now.

