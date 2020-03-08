Clash DJ Mix - Tobtok

Swedish producer Tobtok has that golden touch.

An artist capable of lifting his music up to the next level, Tobtok's floor-filling impetus has sparked global demand.

Lockdown may have altered all our plans, but the Scandinavian talent is still delivering, and his new single may be his most imposing yet.

Switching it up, Tobtok rubs shoulders alongside Mahalo on new single 'This Town', out now on Hoxton tastemaker imprint Perfect Havoc.

The pair are expertly balanced, with Mahalo currently riding the crest of a wave since the release of 2019 breakout 'So Cold'.

The clubs may be (largely) shut but Tobtok is in no mood to slow down, and his frisky Clash DJ Mix is packed with summer flavours.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Theo Kottis – Never [Skint]

2. Dua Lipa – Break My Heart (Moon Boots Remix) [Warner Records]

3. Foals – Mountains At My Gates (Alex Metric Remix) [Warner Records]

4. Chaney ft. Manor – Find Your Love [Skint]

5. MOOXX – Leave [Perfect Havoc]

6. Mahalo x Milkwish – Love On A Real Train [Organized Chaos]

7. Crazy Cousinz ft. Julie Bergan – Outline (Offaiah Remix) [Warner Records]

8. PS1 ft. Alex Hoskings – Fake Friends (Tobtok & Adam Griffin Remix) [Perfect Havoc/Columbia Records]

9. FUBU & Tobtok – Freak Like Me (Tom Hall Remix) [Perfect Havoc]

10. Tobtok & Mahalo ft. Timpo – This Town [Perfect Havoc/Big Beat Records]

11. Reblok & Shermanology – Naughtyfication [Higher Ground]

12. Todd Terry, James Hurr & Adam Griffin – Don’t Over Think It [Organized Chaos]

13. John Summit – Deep End [Defected]

- - -

'This Town' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.